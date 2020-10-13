A Wild and Precious Question

We’re enjoying an all-day rain here in the Mount Washington Valley. It’s chilly and raw, a day fit for soup and a sweater and mugs of hot tea. Samwise and Emily find it particularly suitable for napping. At Emi’s insistence, I’ve joined them on the bed, which is still but a mattress on the floor since her surgery.

The windows are open, the air is fresh and clean. It smells of ripe October. That sweet mixture of decay and seeds, a perfect recipe for a constantly changing and renewing natural world.

The rhythm of the rain is mesmerizing, it’s calming, and has me considering closing my eyes to swim deep into slumber with my friends. Their tiny puffs of breath are equally entrancing.

Our land has been parched these last months. The rain is good. It also plays a role in Emily’s rehab. She’s been doing well. Last week we averaged 7.5 miles a day. However, for the last three I’ve brought it down to a single morning walk, to give her leg a rest.

Other than a brief wet stroll under the trees earlier, we’ll rest today. Exercising, stretching, and putting in the miles are all essential. But so is recovery time.

Today’s storm arrived in the wake of the three-day weekend crowd’s departure. Although it will never be as quiet as pre-pandemic times here, it’s darn peaceful with the swollen, often rabid summer and autumn throngs finally gone.

The storm is washing all the busyness and hurry away. The mountains are sighing in relief. The rain drums on the metal roof. The rivers sing out. Even the large bumble of a black bear we encountered on our walk today was done with hurrying. Observing us to make sure we were not a threat, he slowly lumbered into a dense grove of young beech, birch, and pine trees and faded from sight.

Fall foliage colors always stir my spirits and intoxicate me with their dizzying impossibilities. But it is the current stretch of time—after the final mad rush of tourists and leaf peepers has been exhausted and the last of the leaves are falling, leaving our forests bare and trails quieter—when my soul comes around to the same restorative healing Emi’s day off provides.

In a loud world, in a world where too many are talking and not saying a damn thing, quiet is good.

From the middle of October through the beginning of ski season, we return to ourselves. Longer nights bring a stronger appreciation for the stars above, and for the shrinking daylight that remains.

Last November was harsher than most of our winter months. It was frigid and biting. But even that was worth celebrating. Peace always is.

It will be strange to be gone for this winter. This is new for me. My first road trip did not come until 2017. This shall be our fifth. There were two southern escapes and this is the third spanning the breadth from east to west.

The stops are mostly much set now. I’ve made a few changes, including moving up our departure to December 8. I’ve even set a return date—April 30.

Who knows what Covid has in store for us and our plans? Or the election. They will surely play roles in what is to come. Although I have an outline for the four and a half months we’ll be gone, I’ve made certain to allow for flexibility.

Our travel itinerary has been shared with a couple of friends—because I’m so excited I would have burst had I kept it in. But I am also looking forward to slowly unveiling it, stop-by-stop along the way for those of you who will enjoy following along.

It is my hope that each dispatch from the road serves as a gift to be unwrapped in these troubled times. You can anticipate more frequent letters during our travels.

Each point along the way has been planned to give us several off-leash options. Thankfully, Emily will be back to full strength as we traipse across deserts, over mountain ranges, through canyons, and along beaches.

Travel came late to me. It was not until I had to decide between living or dying that I realized I wanted to see more. Although my health has been reversed, some damages cannot be undone. So this trip, like the others since 2017, is fueled on the premise that this could be our last adventure. Hopefully that’s not the case, but harsh realities force one to frame life differently. You either grasp those last lines in Mary Oliver’s poem The Summer Day or you don’t.

“Doesn’t everything die at last, and too soon? Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?”

Spend enough time hooked up to a dialysis machine while ruminating on regrets and you get it.

While the past holds a former me, I do not live there. Yet it certainly helps define my present life. It inspires my future.

So you could say that this trip, like the others, is motivated by death.

What do I plan to do with my one wild and precious life? I plan to live, knowing the end is never far away. That in itself is the best gift.

Share

I’ve left this post open, so please feel free to share it with anyone who may enjoy it.

I’m enjoying this long form of communication far more than Facebook. The truth is, I stopped posting there because it was too frustrating. These letters to you have revitalized by desire to post. Whether you are a paying subscriber who gets a dozen posts a month or a free subscriber who gets three, thank you for being here. Thank you for reading.

Give a gift subscription