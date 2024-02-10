Watching the coyotes on this morning’s hike. Video to come.

“Our language has wisely sensed these two sides of man’s being alone. It has created the word ‘loneliness’ to express the pain of being alone. And it has created the word ‘solitude’ to express the glory of being alone.”

― Paul Tillich, The Eternal Now

We’re shutting down all screens for the weekend—something we shoot for every month or two. This weekend’s fundraising subscription drive for Best Friends Animal Society remains on. However, since I won’t be posting, the 20% off sale on annual subscriptions will now run through Monday night.

We look forward to our solitude and time to sit, ponder, and do our sums.

I often fast on holidays, and since the Super Bowl is on Sunday, what better time to take an electronic break?

This is a reminder that all annual subscriptions, including gift and donated subscriptions, receive the discount. The proceeds will be split with Best Friends. Anyone buying a subscription is entered into a raffle for a Best Friends Animal Society cap or hat. Three winners will be drawn on Tuesday.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Time to do our soul work.

Walk in Beauty,

Tom

Donate Subscriptions

Give a gift subscription