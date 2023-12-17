Cold and raw miles greeted us today. With tomorrow’s downpours coming, it was heavenly.

Yesterday's temperatures reached the upper 40s. Then, everything froze overnight. Woodland trails are a jarring mess. So, we took advantage of gated Passaconaway Road and walked to the Albany Covered Bridge. The conditions were better, but only by a little. That clear road you see in this photo only came at the end. The rest was crusty snow and ice, with sections of treacherous black ice.

I think Samwise may have twisted his neck as he snapped to watch me each time I slipped and slid. (Only kidding about his neck being injured.)

Microspikes would have been overkill and dulled by bare spots of road. My STABLicers would have been perfect, but they are packed and waiting for Moab's slickrock (if there is ice and snow again in six weeks). Moab is the only reason I have them!

We also enjoyed two loops in the closed-for-the-season Covered Bridge Campground for good measure and slightly improved footing.

Tonight, we'll add another two miles by walking through the parking lots surrounding the Story Land complex (it's also closed for the season, but the parking lot is plowed).

At this time of year, we make do the best we can.

Heavy rains will toss our region into a flood watch tomorrow, and we won't get much (or any) walking in. This is why we are leaving 11 days earlier than we originally planned.

Cape Cod's surprisingly hilly trails await us, bare and beautiful. We'll enjoy beach walks, too. But we really need the hill work.

Until Wednesday, we're signing off. There's simply too much to do.

But know that soon after sunrise on Wednesday, we'll begin our newest adventure. We're seeking out walking and hiking places across this nation, escaping winter ski crowds, and going (mostly) where people are not. This year's theme is gratitude to the great American authors and poets who inspire. Primarily, we'll visit gravesites, but there will be other stops, too. One of those will be our first of the entire trip: at Silver Lake's Joy Farm.

Joy Farm is where young Estlin Cummings spent his summers with his family, and as an adult, he became known as E.E. Cummings. He was not much older than I am now when he died at North Conway's Memorial Hospital. Estlin is buried at Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts. But the farm is where he painted countless landscapes of Mount Chocorua by day and wrote verse by night.

Thirty years after he died, Boston Magazine had some fun with Cummings' lack of punctuation with this tongue-in-cheek epitaph:

moRe famous for fooLing with punCtuaTion and Grammar thaN for his pOems This cambriDge-bOrn writer became one of tHe most reSPected literaRy vOiCeS of hiS generation

How appropriate that Estlin's beloved Joy Farm is our first visit since his words feel right as a theme for this year's quest: "listen: there's a hell of a good universe next door; let's go"!

After dear E.E. Cummings kicks things off for us, we'll drive a mere 8 minutes before making our second stop. This will be at Chocorua Cemetery to visit the grave of Hadley Richardson. She is better known as Hemingway's first (and reportedly favorite) wife. Hadley was written about in Papa's A Moveable Feast and was fictionalized in Paula McLain's 2011 novel, The Paris Wife.

Hadley divorced Hemingway and only saw him one other time, a chance meeting in Wyoming. And even though Hemingway did her dirty many times over, they continued to correspond, and there were hints of lasting affection between them.

Hadley married journalist Paul Scott Mowrer in 1933; they eventually settled in Chocorua and were happy together until he died in 1971. She followed him eight years later. And that's how Hadley Richardson Hemingway Mowrer came to be buried in the lower Mount Washington Valley.

Not a bad way for us to swing into action. We'll leave home with the typical excitement and trepidation (“What did I forget?!”) that comes with the beginning of a long vagabondage. But we'll make two prayerful stops that will have me practicing reverence and gratitude soon enough.

Make no mistake about it, this is a voyage of discovery and grand adventure, of exercise and freedom (especially for Samwise and Emily), but visiting dead authors and poets across America will add to my enjoyment—and the stories told here.

