Tom Ryan, Author

Tom Ryan, Author

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Tom Ryan, Author

Our Kanab Prayer Spot; Introducing You to 'Grandmother' & the Sitting Stone

A Tom, Samiwse & Emily Announcement!
Tom Ryan's avatar
Tom Ryan
∙ Paid

This is a two-piece letter. First, there is the video above, which shows one of our daily stops. In all the years we’ve visited (since 2019), we’ve never encountered another there. But we have sat there in the cooler evenings of February to listen to coyotes sing. It is our holy spot, a place where we know the ancient junipers and have given many names.

The second part explains what we’ve been up to as I sought to be alone. I cannot say this about everyone else, but Gertrude Stein’s thoughts here pertain to me and how noisy our world has become.

“Everybody gets too much information all day long that they lose their common sense.”

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Tom Ryan.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Tom Ryan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture