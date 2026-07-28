Our Kanab Prayer Spot; Introducing You to 'Grandmother' & the Sitting Stone

This is a two-piece letter. First, there is the video above, which shows one of our daily stops. In all the years we’ve visited (since 2019), we’ve never encountered another there. But we have sat there in the cooler evenings of February to listen to coyotes sing. It is our holy spot, a place where we know the ancient junipers and have given many names.

The second part explains what we’ve been up to as I sought to be alone. I cannot say this about everyone else, but Gertrude Stein’s thoughts here pertain to me and how noisy our world has become.

“Everybody gets too much information all day long that they lose their common sense.”