Today, I’m thinking about the West.

A friend has packed up her simple life, moved from the canyons of southern Utah, and shifted camp for a few months to the tiny town of Lee Vining (population 217) in the Eastern Sierra. She is a writer and adventurer, and I am enthralled by her lifestyle. I feel a kinship with her, for she is the desert version of us in some ways. The difference is that I could not have imagined living in such a way when I was her age. I lacked her courage.

Don’t you love it when you realize the heroes in your life come from ordinary places and often hide in plain sight?

In today’s Instagram post, I admit to an affliction much like the author Wallace Stegner carried—only reversed.

Stegner lived in and wrote about the West like no one since (even more so than Edward Abbey). His roots sunk into the red rock and clay, but his summer heart was in a tiny village in Vermont. When spring edged toward summer, Wallace and his wife Mary packed their car and drove east to northern New England.

Over the last three years, Samwise, Emily, and I have reversed their course, left Jackson, and traveled to Stegner Country each winter.

It is a world away for us. And while it would be impossible to forsake the hills of our beloved New England, the expanse of the western landscape has captured a part of our lives.

We make the annual shift so that we have places to walk at a time of year when we can be primarily on our own. It’s too cold for the rattlesnakes and the scorpions to be a problem for Samwise and Emily, and the light is so gloriously delicious compared to the winter doldrums of New Hampshire that I have been bewitched beyond what I believed possible.

There remains much to share about our most recent travels to that part of the world; you will be reading about it for months to come. But my friend’s move to the Eastern Sierra has me thinking of the West more today than any time since we arrived home.

One of my favorite photos from our coddiwomple is not one you might expect. It does not capture the grandeur of the landscape or the breathtaking sky. It’s not an action shot or an image of adventure. Instead, it is of a brief communion shared with a fellow pilgrim.

We escaped a Kanab snowstorm for three days by heading to Nevada’s Valley of Fire State Park. Dogs are allowed on the trails but must be leashed. That is unless you get there at sunrise and have the place to yourself.

We were toward the end of a five-mile trek and had not seen a soul. We’d just come upon the mountain goat spine of a fresh mountain lion kill. and had heard the big cat above us as we walked through a slot canyon. So the three of us stayed close to each other and very much on alert.

Once in the open, Samwise and Emily kept their heads on a swivel and scouted the landscape. Suddenly, both became excited while looking behind us.

But it wasn’t a cougar, but a young woman running the trail.

We’d come for the sights, trails, and early morning light, but what stands out about this particular windswept morning was the conversation we enjoyed.

Nicole Kovacs wrote about the encounter on her Instagram account.

“I decided to get up early and go for a sunny morning jog while the park was still quiet. I stopped frequently to take in all the beauty and colors in the rocks, following one set of human tracks and a couple of paw prints. I ended up coming across @tom_samwise_emily after popping out of a little canyon. We stopped to chat for a bit, share stories, and give the dogs some pets before I continued on my run.”

Nicole was traveling to California after spending time with her boyfriend in Colorado. I found her to be a breath of fresh air on this clear morning, and I think about our shared minutes every now and again.

She is originally from New England but had spent several years adventuring in Alaska. When we met her, a friend had just invited her to run a Rim-to-Rim across the Grand Canyon, so she thought she’d better start training.

I’m happy to report that within a couple of months, their quest was successful.

How I envied their accomplishment.

Antoine de Saint-Exupéry wrote: “What makes the desert beautiful?’

said the Little Prince, ’ Is that somewhere it hides a well...’”

What stands out to me about that morning is that in the middle of the quietest hours, when a mountain lion was stirring, but most humans were still sleeping in, far from where we grew up, four pilgrims met on a lonely trail where smiles, laughter, and warmth ensued.

What I love about this photo of Nicole is her easy smile, how inviting and kind it is, and how Emily is melting into her hand.

All these months later, it is a reminder that those we meet for only a few minutes can leave a lasting impact. It also reveals how these adventures mean as much to Sam and Emi as they do to me.

Look at Emi’s face, and you can see she is thrilled by the moment, by the connection with a stranger, who, for that short interlude, was a pure and true friend.

I am forever reminded that the occasional unexpected dances with like-hearted souls make solitude all the more remarkable. There’s a certain spark of magic in the contrast.

It reminds me of what Antoine de Saint-Exupéry wrote: “What makes the desert beautiful?’ said the Little Prince, ’Is that somewhere it hides a well...’”

Long live the gift of unexpected wells.

Post Script: Nicole’s Tattoo

Tattoos used to be so rare you got one to stand out. Now, as a tattooed friend tells me, “I’m thinking of getting rid of mine because they’ve become so common that they’ve become cliché.” I can’t disagree with her. And yet I was drawn to Nicole’s. It is her own design and so very singular. It captures many of her recent adventures.

