Happy Valentine's Day from Kanab, where the snow is pretty, but the trails are a quagmire. That sounds like a strange opening from one of Garrison Keillor's Lake Wobegon shows, doesn't it?

We spent the night in Parry's Lodge. (More on this historic gem in a later post.) The original plan was to be here for seven days, but that's been amended. As I wrote last night, the red muck will be impossible to hike in for three or four days. It will clop on my trail shoes and fill the pads of Sam and Emi's paws, making it painful for them to hike.

Plot twist: we're out of here.

“Our battered suitcases were piled on the sidewalk again;

we had longer ways to go. But no matter, the road is life.”

― Jack Kerouac, On the Road

It was not easy finding an affordable replacement in a snow-free zone on Valentine's Day weekend, but I was pleasantly surprised. We're leaving Kanab later this morning, and tomorrow, after our first hike, I'll reveal where we landed.

The frustration of a long road trip is the sudden roadblocks forcing a change in plans. Yet, as in hiking, the best trips, like the most memorable hikes, are those where something has gone awry.

The money crunch hurts, but we're damn fortunate to get up and go like this. It is far better to spend a few extra dollars than sit miserably in our motel room, unable to walk off-leash. (I’m grateful for my travel points and the discounted hotel room.) These coddiwomples are about Samwise and Emily as much as they are about me, and leaving is the best choice.

“…the best trips, like the most memorable hikes,

are those where something has gone awry.”

As for yesterday's change in route—it was the right move. Had we traveled from Moab to Kanab via the northern road, heavy snow would have slammed us. The Bryce Canyon region, which we would have passed, received more than a foot! Here in Kanab, there are only a few inches. But it's the aftermath that gets you.

By traveling south via Mexican Hat, the Valley of the Gods, and Monument Valley, we were free from snow until the final 50 miles. It was hazardous going, but the HMS Beagle handled it well.

On the way, we made various leg-stretching stops. One was to pull over and walk around the Mexican Hat rock formation, which gives the town of 22 people its name. Although stunning in these photos, they don't do the size of the balanced rock justice.

The flattened sombrero is truly massive, measuring 60 feet by 12 feet. And the top stands 300 feet above where we were trekking.

“See the world. It's more fantastic than any

dream made or paid for in factories.

Ask for no guarantees, ask for no security.”

― Ray Bradbury, Fahrenheit 451

It was formed by erosion, and that's what will do this delicate balancing act in eventually. But for now, and the foreseeable future, it's a marvel to witness and keep company with.

Here's the schedule: we're leaving Kanab in an hour, and paying subscribers will receive a fun reveal of our destination after tomorrow morning's hike. Hopefully, there will be stunning postcard photos coming your way. I don't know how long we'll be where we are headed, but I'll keep you updated.

An Update on Dexter, the Park Service Ranger

I received a text last night carrying bad news. Dexter, the new National Park ranger who had only started four months ago, is one of 3,400 U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service employees fired this weekend. My heart goes out to Dexter, who I spoke with only a few days ago.



In case you did not realize it, our national parks and forests, which are woefully understaffed, are under siege by the anti-science, anti-environment administration in Washington.