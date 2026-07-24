A Tom, Samwise & Emily Announcement

Greetings, y‘all.

Some new happenings around here. I’ve taken two days off and will take another one or two off before returning to writing on Substack. But here’s a news snippet.

We have returned to Instagram after being away for several years. The new account is here:

The Instagram account will not take away from the Substack letters. If anything, the account will enhance our Substack posts. What it does do is replace Substack Notes.

There are only three posts so far, but that will grow since my Substack letters cannot carry all the photos of our trip.

You are receiving this in your email box because you are a Founding Members. We appreciate your support.

Other readers will hear the news in a day or two, when the next letter is emailed to all our readers.