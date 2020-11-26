A Thanksgiving Story

We are having a White Thanksgiving.

(Note: Unfortunately a rough draft of this post was sent out via email. Changes have been made on this post.)

Every year on the day before Thanksgiving I am transported back to 1980. I was a sophomore student athletic trainer living in Hillcrest dormitory with the University of Iowa football team.

As one of only three people to stay in the dorm that weekend, I was woefully lonely.

I come from a big family, and while we were never emotionally or intimately close to each. There was often a gathering of up to twenty-five people for dinner back in Medway, Massachusetts. Back then, I never grasped how distant we were to each other—strangers born into the same family.

Fifteen hundred miles from home, I romanticized about what I was missing out on—picturing a Frank Capra scene that never really existed.

My dorm room was plain, simple, and rather empty. Team captains Jay Hilgenberg, who ended up as the long-time center for Chicago Bears, and Matt Petrazelka, a tackle drafted by the San Diego Chargers, offered me their room for the weekend. They had a television, stereo, and a larger refrigerator. It felt like a suite at the Ritz Carlton to me!

I did not have much money but on that Wednesday forty years ago, as Iowa City was emptying out, I walked downtown. My first stop was a little market where I purchased sub rolls, sliced turkey, cranberry sauce, mayonnaise, a bottle of Coke, a carton of eggnog, Christmas cookies, and a pumpkin pie.

Even that was new to me. I’d never shopped for food before. Knowing I was buying these things for a solitary dinner compounded my isolation.

Hoping to make the most of the day, I also bought my first Christmas album—the Carpenters. I think I settled on that one because their songs felt hopeful, and the album cover reminded me of a Norman Rockwell Christmas card. (Also, as a nerd, I had a crush on Karen Carpenter!)

At another store, I picked up a single string of Christmas lights. It’s all I could afford.

When Thanksgiving dawned, shards of loneliness stabbed at me and I thought about how everyone I knew was with others they cared about while I was utterly alone. It did not help that the old brick dorm was mournfully quiet.

I’d never known a more forlorn time in my young life. But I tried to make the most of it. I watched the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, as I did every year growing up. And counted the hours until I could call home and speak to my family.

I began playing the Carpenters right after the parade ended. That’s when the Christmas season begins, after all, when Santa arrives to in his sleigh. Up went the lights and out came my plain feast.

I called home and while it was nice to talk to some folks, it was clear they were preoccupied. I hung up feeling worse than I had all day.

Tears welled in my eyes, loneliness mounted, and I began to cry.

That’s when I remembered the other two who had stayed behind. Defensive end Andre Tippett from Bayonne, New Jersey, and massive offensive tackle Ron Hallstorm, who grew up in Iowa. I was not close to either of them and wrestled with whether or not to reach out.

Being immature and not the least bit sure of myself, I crept down the empty hallway and sheepishly knocked on Andre’s door. Truth be told, I was afraid of the moody fellow who seemed angry at the world. It was akin to knocking on the door of what I believed to be the meanness person I’d ever met. He was brooding and had an edge to him.

I have no idea what possessed me. It wasn’t mere loneliness. I believe it was releasing that others might also be missing home.

“I have turkey, cranberry sauce, bread if you want to make a sandwich, and pumpkin pie and eggnog if you want some.”

This was long before Andre became the soft spoken and friendly Hall of Fame linebacker for the New England Patriots. He mumbled and growled in a way born of his tough upbringing. Much to my surprise, he left his room and walked with me.

Before heading back to eat, we knocked on Ron’s door.

So it came to be that three teenagers who knew little about each other gathered to eat turkey and cranberry sauce sandwiches, and pumpkin pie and Christmas cookies, and drink Coca Cola and eggnog under a solitary strand of Christmas lights while listening to Karen Carpenter coo, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

We talked, uncomfortably at first, of home and the different worlds we came from. I don’t think any of us could relate to anything about each other’s backgrounds. But it was one of those moments when strangers gather to share and eat, and in our own ways to give thanks and to be vulnerably human.

In the years after, the three of us never found a reason to be around each other all that much. (I seem to remember a fight between Andre and Ron during one football practice because they just did not like each other.) We were still strangers from different worlds with little in common.

For a couple of hours, though, I shared with others who had less, even though I did not have much, and that made it a true holiday for me.

As I write this four decades later, with Karen and Richard Carpenter singing in the background, I’m soon to turn sixty-years-old. I am no longer far from home, no longer insecure and unsure of my place in the world. Life is simpler; and it’s sweeter.

If only I knew back then what I know today. If only I knew those two hours would for the rest of my life represent the true meaning of sharing at Thanksgiving.

(As an aside, I bought only enough food to eat until the dorm and the cafeteria opened again on Monday. Sharing with Andre and Ron, I ended up with very little to eat the next three days. It was worth the fellowship of strangers. And it was my first lesson in realizing that no matter how little I have, it’s more than enough.)

I no longer eat turkey. As a matter of fact, in this most untraditional of all Thanksgiving Days I’m foregoing eating anything at all. It will be a fast day for me as I pray and meditate and honor the more than 260,000 people who have died from the coronavirus—most of them needlessly—in our country.

Throughout this week, I’ve passed out gift cards to Hannaford supermarkets to several individuals and families I know are hurting for money and food. Some of those were given secretly and anonymously. That has been my holiday. I am still not rich. But I have enough to share.

In ways, it goes back to that one unlikely gathering over sliced turkey sandwiches with Andre and Ron. There are always others whose lives we can make better by simply reaching out.

We have all suffered loss to some extent this year. It is my hope that in spite of those losses, great and small, we each can find something to be grateful for.

Thank you again for being here.

Onward, by all means—in gratitude.

Samwise Atticus Passaconaway

Emily Binx Hawthorne

A 19-year-old me (on the right) with my brother Eddie visiting in Iowa.

