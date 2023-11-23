A Thanksgiving Fast

This Thanksgiving Day, I am grateful for countless blessings. Among them are all of you who support my work. Thank you.

This letter was written last night and timed to be delivered to you this morning because I'm enjoying a day of fasting. That means no electronic screen time, and, on this day when I used to be such a glutton, I'm abstaining from eating. I'll have just water and tea.

Where we sit and visit with the beaver couple.

What will we do? We'll walk, of course; I'll read a book, clean, do laundry, begin writing Christmas and Hanukkah greeting cards*, and take a nap. Somewhere later in the day, my bathtub will call to me, and, most importantly, I'll set aside time for prayer and contemplation.

I'll leave you with a second video from yesterday's first measurable snowstorm. It's reported we ended with 8 inches.

May you enjoy your blessings, be they few or numerous, today.

Thank you for being here.

PS: Samwise and Emily are not fasting today.

*PPS: I send greeting cards this holiday season to those who sign up for Founding Memberships. Recently, I sent a group email giving them the choice of a Christmas or Hanukkah greeting (with associated postage stamps). During this time of heightened, disgusting antisemitism, I was heartened by the responses of my Jewish readers and how proud they are. What surprised me was how many non-Jews requested Hanukkah cards in a show of support. I'm right there with you folks, and this non-practicing Irish Catholic will have my electric menorah in my window each night of Hanukkah. My Jewish friends, I'm unsure if it helps you during these troubled times, but you are not alone.

From another first snowfall of the season.

This letter is for all paying subscribers, but I will unlock it for three days so you can share it directly with friends and family and on social media.

Share