Summer glory at Thorne Pond.

We first met Jill Hope and Islay and Iona one morning five years ago when it was just Samwise and me. They were among the few regulars who walked around Thorne Pond in the days before it became more popular. Islay and Iona were hardy chocolate labs and good playmates for Samwise. They raced and romped, wrestled, and jostled. …