Sunday afternoon’s ridge walk was like something out of a dream.

Sunday ranks as the best day we've had on the road, and there have been some grand ones. It was a rainy morning, but we soaked in the literary history of the Monterey Peninsula, and it was unbelievable. In the afternoon, the weather cleared, and we put in a thousand feet of elevation on one of our highlighted hikes of this coddiwomple.

The ridge walk above Carmel Valley alone was heavenly.

We've steered clear of sunsets at the beach since we are a solitary trio and prefer to avoid crowds. (There will be other beaches without crowds ahead.) Instead, we lit almond wood logs in our rental's fireplace last night. Samwise and Emily used me as a pillow while I read to the snap, crackle, and pop off the dancing flames. Our little space was filled with the best aroma.

I told a friend, "This was the perfect day. It's why we travel!"

I'll write up the details later this week and send them to paying subscribers.

Beginning the descent to Carmel Valley.

Thank you to everyone who has signed up, bought gift subscriptions, and donated annual subscriptions to those who cannot afford one or to the waitlist of school classrooms. I appreciate you, not just for this fundraiser but for each we’ve run since Christmas! We’ve raised money for worthy causes—all helping our animal friends.

In May, once we are home, the SPCA of Monterey County will be one of five animal rescue non-profits that will receive a check from me.

We know how good we have it, and these sales are one way for us to highlight exceptional non-profits while raising badly needed funds for them.

We have a possible eight national parks in the weeks ahead—weather allowing. Which one are you most excited about? (Substack polling is limited to five choices.)

Post Script:

Thank you for being here, everyone. We still have six weeks of this unforgettable odyssey left and several months’ worth of storytelling material.

Onward, by all means.

Is anyone else looking forward to Bison Country!?