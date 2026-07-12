Tom Ryan, Author

Tom Ryan, Author

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Fran Yamamoto's avatar
Fran Yamamoto
7h

These photos are breathtaking. Southern Utah’s landscape is made for calendars! I’ll be buying one!

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Tom Kimmerer's avatar
Tom Kimmerer
7h

Terrific photos. You are quite good at composition.

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