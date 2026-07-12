This post is for all subscribers, paying and free. It’s an honor to share Mother Nature’s light, shadows, colors, and hues with you. Today’s offering will be the final free post of July. Free subscribers will next hear from us in August. Paying subscribers—get your reading glasses on! There are stories to come.

“Sometimes I arrive just when God’s ready to have someone click the shutter.”

~Ansel Adams

My next scheduled post was not to appear until tomorrow, but then this morning happened.

The forecast is for 102 degrees of still, heavy air. When we arrived at the trailhead before dawn, it was 70 degrees, and I could feel what was coming. Typically, you get out before dawn, and you get moments of breathable refreshment—even here.

In New Hampshire, my favorite early mornings were those that led into the hottest, stickiest afternoons. The river and meadow scents were ripe with life. It was as if every plant pore were open, and the air was rich with natural essences. That’s not the way it is here. The lack of humidity does not allow for those kinds of seductive, sultry moments.

I was glad we were on the trails early, but wished we had started in the dark. The breathing was difficult, the atmosphere stultifying. A thin layer of clouds muted the sky above the mesas to the east as the sun crept slowly upward, while everywhere else was clear with soft blue hues.

That’s when the light show began. The clouds allowed slivers of golden sunshine to slice across the red earth, pinion pines, sagebrush, and junipers. Shadows stretched and colored the landscape.

The whole world is, to me, very much “alive” - all the little growing t

hings, even the rocks. I can’t look at a swell bit of grass and earth,

for instance, without feeling the essential life—the things going on

—within them. The same goes for a mountain, or a bit of the ocean,

or a magnificent piece of old wood. ~ Ansel Adams

And then a most unusual thing happened: more clouds arrived, all to the east, and we were allowed to walk in cooler air.

I could not stop clicking away with my iPhone camera, snapping 126 photos in only 3 miles. Actually, nearly all of them were taken in the middle two miles.

I’m not a skilled photographer, more of an instinctual, quick-draw, point-and-shoot hack. But I know what I like when I see it.

I pay attention to the basics, try not to shoot toward the southern horizon, and work with shadows, sky, clouds, and colorful rocks.

Smartphone cameras make it easy. All that’s left to do is walk somewhere breathtaking, don’t take photos with direct overhead light, and concentrate on the hours of early morning and late afternoon/early evening. Of course, it helps to have photogenic models, too!

You don’t make a photograph just with a camera. You bring to the act of photography all the pictures you have seen, the books you have read, the

music you have heard, the people you have loved. ~ Ansel Adams

This morning’s clouds even had us walking more easily and longer. We sat for an hour at Coyote Ridge. We don’t typically get to luxuriate that long under the climbing sun. But those lovely, generous clouds were a gift of soft light and cooler air.

One of the challenges about photographing Sam and Emi together is that their contrast is too stark. I walk behind them on trails, hoping for a moment when Emily will be splashed by direct sunlight, but Samwise is either just behind or ahead, and in shadow.

However, I did not have to worry about that today, or making Emily look blacker than black, or Samwise look washed and faded.

In a roundabout way, the long-lasting shadows allowed Emily to stretch out on Coyote Ridge. I don’t get to see her do that very often. Either the sun is baking her darker fur, causing her to overheat, or she’s too restless and likes to stand, ready for anything. She’s almost always on high alert. But darn if she did not stretch out for 45 minutes this morning.

These are the kinds of moments I’ve always wanted for her. A chance to be still, to relish, to regard, and to feel at peace with the Earth.

Emily’s come a long way since her highly carbonated youth, and I’m pleased by it—for both her and me.

The good news is that there will definitely be a 2027 calendar—two if I can help it. One will be of Samwise and Emily, while the other focuses on landscapes and our wild brethren. One or two of the photos will make the cut.

In the face of all the present turmoil and unrest and unhappiness… what can a photographer, a writer, a curator do?… To make people aware of the eternal things, to show the relationship of man to nature, to make clear the importance of our heritage, is a task that no one should consider insignificant.… These are days when eloquent statements are needed.

—Letter from Beaumont Newhall to Ansel Adams, May 3, 1954

Give a gift subscription

Our brief and rare 25% off all annual and gift subscriptions ends at midnight tonight. This is the lowest price offered all year, and it’s typically offered only once a year. Anyone taking advantage of the offer will be entered into a drawing for the image of Emily at the top of the post. It comes in a black frame with a white matte.

This is the final for free subscribers in July. You’ll next hear from us in early August.

*Half the proceeds of the sale go to Best Friends Animal Society, which is located here in Kanab.

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