The first light on Tsé Bitʼaʼí.

Wait! Weren't we in the Sonoran Desert a month ago?

Well, we're back after drawing a good-sized figure 8 through Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico. For the second winter in a row, our stay in Kanab was mucked up by muck!

I have other letters to share with you, but it is essential to get you caught up first.

Dear, quiet, tranquil Kanab has been the February-long stay our coddiwomples are built around. It may not be as exciting as other destinations, but it has become a place to get centered, walk and write in, and even cook in. But all that is based around long contemplative miles on the forgiving red clay trails.

This February, however, the trails were not kind or welcoming. Miles of any sort, never mind long ones, took work. A snowstorm preceded our visit. And while most of the snow had melted before we landed near the Arizona-Utah border, we could not walk or even reach more than half the trails we meant to—too much mud—on both the walking paths and the dirt roads taken to get them.

How the colors change with the rising sun.

A second storm came just as the conditions improved. And now, today, Kanab is getting even more snow.

I will never complain about mud season in New Hampshire again.

Before high-tailing it for places where our feet and paws could be happy again, we took a last Sunday morning walk at dawn. Because it was below freezing, the earth was hard. Alas, by the time we returned to Clarence, a mere three miles later, those new boots I picked up in Flagstaff in preparation for the Grand Canyon's waist-deep snow were so caked with red ooze they were deemed unsalvageable.

My plan was never to keep them for the duration but to pass them off in good shape to a homeless man in need of size 12 footwear. (There's only so much room in Clarence, after all.)

When I decided to head east to spend dawn walking in sacred Navajo territory at Ship Rock (with permission from tribal elders), the plan was to use my boots as part of a ritual gift. But try as I might, I could not get the red muck off my Merrells, and they ended up in the trash before we drove east.

On Monday morning, we arrived at hallowed Ship Rock just before dawn. The high desert seems haunted there, and Navajo spirits feel as if they are watching us. It's an eerie kind of religious experience, where my breath tingles as I inhale and exhale.

I was once told by an elder, when giving permission to walk at Ship Rock, walk gently among our ancestors, please.

And that's what we do.

The Navajo name for the monadnock is Tsé Bitʼaʼí, "rock with wings" or "winged rock," which refers to the legend of the great bird that brought the Navajo from the north to their new homeland. The elevation of the high desert is above 6,000 feet, while Tsé Bitʼaʼí reaches another astounding 1,583 feet. You can see it from 50 miles away. Up close, it looms like a slumbering colossus.

There are other legends. The most notable goes like this.

After being transported from another place, the Navajos lived on the cliff tops, "coming down only to plant their fields and get water." One day, when the men were down in the desert, the peak was struck by lightning, destroying the trail and stranding the women and children on top to starve. Climbing is forbidden to keep anyone from stirring "up the chį́įdii (ghosts), or rob their corpses."

It was a straightforward walk across the dry earth. Trekking six miles for the first time in weeks felt good. On the far side of Tsé Bit'a'í, back where few travel, we made our way through the early long shadows until we saw the wild horses. (This is a tradition for us, and a visit is never the same until we see them.) Then came the lone coyote cry as it floated ghost-like across the terrain. Finally, a raven circled above us to complete the cycle, having lifted off seemingly from the top of Tsé Bit'a'í. She followed us for an hour.

Tsé Bitʼaʼí from behind.

We were happily tired when we finally returned to Clarence, and our souls were quenched.

I took my gently-used hiking shoes off and placed a $5 bill inside one, along with a note: "Please see that someone in need of shoes gets these."

Navajo Nation is a proud place, but the poverty is inhuman. So, I always leave a pair of shoes on a stone at Ship Rock, along with so many prayers.

The ride from the northwest corner of New Mexico down to Arizona's Sonoran desert is long. It's also a favorite. We avoid the big roads and ignore the GPS and begin with one of the cherished roads in all our travels, a drive over Buffalo Gap, climbing steeply from striking red rock up to deep snow and towering ponderosa pines before descending to more red rock and then flat-out dust.

We stopped to fill the tank near Chinle, and my heart was shattered, as I knew it would be, when one of the homeless Reservation dogs roused herself from her nap in a gas station pothole and approached me.

I offered her food, but more than being hungry, she longed for connection. So I spent ten minutes patting her.

Oh, how tempted I was to fling open Clarence's doors and tell her to climb aboard. But Samwise and Emily are enough, and Sam himself was once a homeless street dog.

We stopped two hours later to get Clarence washed for the first time in forever. The red dust turned to ripples of thin mud before being scrubbed off and rinsed away.

More desert driving brought us to a scenic winding road among trees in Tonto National Forest. We got out to walk at a pond we knew of, and Emily took her first swim since September.

Ninety minutes northeast of Tucson, we saw the first wave of Saguaros, and the day was complete. We slept well that night after a full day. And we woke up to walk among legions of song dogs at dawn.

We'll stay until March arrives. This was not planned, but it feels darn good to be back. Yesterday, we walked at sunrise in a shirt and shorts for the first time during our trip.

In the afternoon, desert rains arrived and lingered into the night. Now it is cooler, and like most of the Southwest, there is a wind advisory. It was electric walking in 50 mph gusts.

Plans often need changing on a coddiwomple, and all we can do is go with the flow while doing our best to walk in beauty.

Now that our upheaval has been replaced with a new stop, I can get back to telling you a backlog of stories. The thrilling second chapter of our Washington, DC, adventure will be in your email first thing tomorrow. It's an emotional story and needed fermenting. (This will go out to full subscribers only.)

