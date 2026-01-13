“Whatever you do, do it gently and unhurriedly because virtue is not a pear to be eaten in one bite.” ~ Saint Seraphim of Sarov

It’s been a week of emotional struggle. Many of you can relate. I’m so weary of cruelty, of the dismantling of our nation’s better attributes, of greed, the endless attacks on nature and wildlife, and how certain segments of our population celebrate others’ misfortune.

It’s why I do my best on my own. It’s not only that I crave solitude, but I require it. And how fortunate we are to have arrived in Truro when we did.

It’s so sleepy here, so wind-blown, out-of-the-way in the winter months, and quiet that it’s not for everyone. It is perfect for us, however.

This morning, I enjoyed this piece by Alix McManus, where she wrote, “I’ve deleted my social media, and there is nothing to compare my life to in this moment. It feels silly to admit, but without a glimpse into everyone else’s day, my own life feels more precious. It’s easier to be happy with what’s right in front of me.”

That’s only one reason I deleted Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. It’s also a reason why my Substack Notes on the app don’t last very long. Here in the aloneness, I get to feel so very mindful and intentional. Some of us just crave quiet. We solitaries can wilt in all that noise — in person or online. Especially when those who comment the most have nothing to say.

For the first time this weekend, we ran into a handful of people on the beach. We were fine with it, mainly because it made me feel so blessed to have been here for six weeks, only to encounter folks walking by the water once. It reminded me how gifted our time has been.

In her most recent card, pen-friend Valerie wrote, “Maybe your favorite beach just depends on your mood? Whenever I find myself alone on a beach, I can’t help but think, What did I do to get so lucky?”

Aloneness, for some of us, is where we thrive. How easy it is to avoid phone calls, crowds, and drama.

I recently read a Rachel Carson passage, “The discipline of the writer is to learn to be still and listen to what his subject has to tell him.”

That is yet another reason we escaped to the wintry Outer Cape. We took a chance in leaving one of the more quintessential New England towns because it no longer felt that way. If anything, in the 16 years we were there, it felt to this observer that it resembled more like a Boston suburb. Not as much as North Conway, but far more than it did before. It’s not always size; it’s also mindset.

How grand it is that we have landed in a small, sleepy winter community that harkens back to what I remember old New England to be.

Pie crusts don’t always look perfect, but by gosh, they taste perfect.

This week’s news of the world has called for more soulful living. That includes classical music streaming on Boston’s WCRB, less news, time spent with beans and rice, potatoes and lentils, a homemade apple, cranberry, and cinnamon pie (to follow up last week’s peach and blueberry), mugs of tea, and reading the history of the writers, poets, and painters who graced this outstretched land. Poetry helps, as does the first of Katy Watson’s Three Dahlia Mysteries. It’s truly cozy, and there are three of them.

I’ve been envious of longtime supporter and reader Sandy Sandberg’s reading list, as she shares it in our monthly post. Throughout the year, I noticed her returning to Agatha Christie’s books, and I believe that’s what led me to choose Katy Watson’s books. Sometimes mysteries are the perfect mouthwash for a sour world.

We all have to find ways to tend to our souls when our fellow humans are violent, nonsensical, and unkind. And these have been some of the ways I’ve coped. More than just prayers, I find that a prayerful existence works best for me. I embrace quiet, turn off my phone, and avoid comments on any online work.

Last week, mail arrived from Pembroke, New Hampshire. The writer has no idea how much a basic paragraph lifted me.

It was a reminder that we never understand how what we put out into the world may help another.

When I’m feeling distraught and less than hopeful, I do my best to give back, often anonymously. It has always worked for me. Baking pies for locals who don’t expect them makes me happy. So does paying a bill for someone in line at the grocery store. Maybe it’s just opening a door for someone, or telling the cashier with the bright blue hair that you admire her daring colors, while joking about my graying hair.

Over the next 36 hours, we're running a Kindness Flash Sale. All new annual subscriptions are 20% off, and all proceeds will go to a New Hampshire non-profit that benefits older, unwanted dogs.

I was not expecting to run a fundraising sale until we announced our summer travel plans, but here we are. I’m looking forward to making a least a small corner of the world better.

This photo was included in a Boston Globe article about an Eastham house sure to fall off the dune before too long, yet it still sold for $100,000. Under better circumstances, the house and small lot would sell for over a million. I share the image not for the article's subject, but to show you what we love about the beaches. All those beach miles without another soul to see for hours on end. It is stunning how many hours we’ve had such stretches to ourselves.

Photo by Thiago Torres. (Of course, it is not green now, but this is what it will look like the last month or two we’re here before we head to the Amercian West for three months.)

