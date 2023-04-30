A Skinny-dipping Video to Make You Smile

This video was recorded on the morning of our last swim of 2022. It took place in our favorite swimming hole, where we have seen bears, raccoons, and deer but have yet to see another human. It's one of the reasons it is easier to come home this year. While the skinny dipping season is months away, the joy it brings us is immense. It's something to look forward to.

Our last western day, in Badlands National Park, offered us rare blue skies.

Returning from this latest road odyssey was easier than in past years. Chalk it up to the weather, the unusual lack of blue skies, and restorative light. I've never minded cold, but I find myself gravitating to light as I age. (The same can be said of the people I'm drawn to—the more they illuminate, the closer I feel to them.) That's a primary reason we undertake these western sojourns—the endless blue skies and armadas of floating white clouds so lovely, you think you are dreaming.

I remain under the weather, but it is nothing serious. And I am happ…