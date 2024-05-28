Young Samwise on the Edmund Pettus Bridge, 2017.

I found this memory in an old journal. I wrote it seven years ago during our first road trip, back when it was just Samwise and me. I may have shared a version on the Following Atticus Facebook page when it transpired. But this is the first time the story has been shared on Substack.

Here’s what I wrote on May 27, 2017, in Mobile, Alabama.