A Selma Memory
Crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge
I found this memory in an old journal. I wrote it seven years ago during our first road trip, back when it was just Samwise and me. I may have shared a version on the Following Atticus Facebook page when it transpired. But this is the first time the story has been shared on Substack.
Here’s what I wrote on May 27, 2017, in Mobile, Alabama.
