There are moments when I look at Samwise and Emily and marvel at their goodness—their pureness in being who they are. Such self-awareness and comfort in being who they are. I am blessed to have a front-row seat and witness how they’ve changed through the years.

Yesterday, we walked through the forest and came upon a path where the overstory opened, and shadowy groves stood on either side. Beneath us was a slender earthen path bordered by a few feet of wild grass on either side. I noticed the first wild apples bobbing along the trail.

Our temperatures are dropping, even as humidity keeps the air heavy and thick. Clouds and wildfire smoke have blotted out the sun for nearly a week. And yet the coming autumn murmurs on.

A few early orange and red maple leaves can be seen on the ground, even though the grand show is a month away. The sumacs’ daggered leaves are always the first to turn to a fiery red, and their cones, or drupes, begin to grow. Soon, these staghorns will have the velvety coating of deer antlers and will be flush with a deep burgundy.

So, there we were, walking in the still and heavy air, a sprinkle of maple leaves under foot and paw, the sumacs trying their hardest to gain our attention, when ten yards in front of us, three wild turkeys emerged from a small animal path. Oh, how I envied their poise and relaxed nature as they looked back at Samwise, Emily, and me with the sweet entitlement of three old gossips out for a casual morning walk.

The turkeys’ message was clear: they belonged where they were. The fact that they could look at Sam and Emi, beasts descended from wolves, but not fret tells me that there is more to nature than we’ll ever comprehend.

Sam and Emi stiffened, their senses keen, their bodies ready for anything. They studied the sauntering birds.

Years ago, I would have whispered, “Gentle now. Be gentle, please,” and my friends would have complied. But Sam is now eight, and Emi is seven—how did that happen?—and we’ve been at this for a while.

I did not have to say anything.

Years ago, the three of us reached an accord. I would not train their wild essences from them, but they also needed to understand their place in the natural world. They were good students.

I’ve witnessed their growth when we sit and watch the black bears in our neighboring woods, and when we came upon two deer, we saw last week in a verdant Vermont field. We pulled over to watch, and when the pair were not threatened, we all got out of the Beagle and sat together, watching them graze.

Samwise and Emily learned that they could have as much freedom as they wished as long as they respected others.

On a Sonoran Desert hike earlier this year, we came upon a javelina. They can be aggressive, especially if they feel threatened. But once again, Samwise and Emily took note, tensed, and then wiggled their noses to understand this new scent. Finally, they sat on either side of me while the javelina looked on its own wonder.

How freeing it is to visit the Great Plains each April, walking over rolling hills, only to come upon a herd of bison, and yet know that as long as we let them be, they’ll do the same to us. On a half dozen occasions over the past seven years of our sojourns into the American West, by sitting at a distance and watching the bison, they approached us.

What I witnessed in the forest yesterday was not new. But it doesn’t mean I cannot appreciate the wonder of my two companions, who have found a place halfway between primal and considerate.

When the turkeys entered the path and turned slowly to walk in front of us, Samwise dropped into deeper contemplation, as he is known to do, but he continued walking by my side. Emily has come a long way. She had difficulty in those first two years, but now I can predict her every move when we come upon Wilds wandering in their homeland.

Like Sam, Em’s body will stiffen. Her ears will stand up, eyes and nostrils widen. Even her free-flowing curl of a monkey tail freezes in place. Then she remembers to walk again, to catch up to Sam and me. But when she does, her instincts are so close to the surface that I can watch the calculations and the reasoned wrestling.

Em came to us with a ridiculous prey drive, but she has come so far. Now, instead of launching herself with the directness of a missile toward any Wild we encounter, she does the “Barney Fife.”

Remember Barney from Mayberry, Sherriff Andy Taylor’s exuberant deputy? He was played by Don Knotts.

Emily’s eyes get wide, and life courses through her veins passionately. She can barely contain her excitement. But her next move is not to act out but to look at me with those Barney Fife eyes, intoxicated with adrenaline. They flash at me, “What do we do? What do we do?”

At seven, she already knows the answer; it just takes her a few seconds to get there. She notices Samwise’s calmness, then looks up at me as if to say, “Can you freaking believe this?!”

I smile down at her, show my sense of bliss, and see the tension leaving dear Emi’s body.

How did it end with the wild turkeys the other day?

The three gossiping ladies were non-plussed and so at ease that not once in the 50 yards they walked directly in front of us on that narrow path did one of them look back. And yet there we were, strolling right behind them.

Eventually, the three birds came to a side path into the grove to our right and took it.

It is rare to never hear the excited gobble of turkeys in the wild, especially not with a species known for hunting trailing them. That’s how blessed I feel by our latest interaction with Wilds.

More so, I’m amazed, even after all these years, by Samwise and Emily. Once unwanted rescue dogs, one a mere few hours away from being put down in a kill shelter, and yet they are more comfortable in their flesh than most people I know.

I now know what Mary Oliver thought of Atticus. I believe she’d also have a poem or two inside of her for Samwise and Emily, two extraordinary souls.

