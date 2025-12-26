My favorite Christmas card and a fox we met on a hike here.

“Standing quite alone, far in the forest, while the wind is shaking down snow from the trees, and leaving the only human tracks behind us, we find our reflections of a richer variety than the life of cities.” ~ Henry David Thoreau

Christmas was bound to be different this year. It was our first, after all, in six years that we were not traveling. Couple that with being in a new place without any of the old, charming possessions of our place in Jackson, and it was sure to feel off.

However, it hit even harder than I expected. All the tedium, weight, goodbyes, and stresses of 2025 seemed to slide toward me. After months of energy expended finding a new nest, the packing and shedding of possessions, parting from the familiar places ingrained in body and soul, and the move itself, all of it came to a head. It was further compounded by the death of my sister Claire on December 18, one day off from when my mother died in 1968.

When I was younger and sensitive, Claire rescued me from my father. From grades 5 through 7, I babysat her five daughters after school. It allowed me to get away from my newly retired father’s moods and brooding — at least for a few hours. In those years, Claire was the mother I needed.

Alas, times change, years pass, and there are different paths for each of us. I was young and a dreamer. I discovered adventure and harbored a desire to see more of the world. I ran marathons and completed Ironman triathlons. I became a newspaperman, began hiking, and took on unprecedented odds in both realms. I fell in and out of women a handful of times. I grew into a lover of dogs, nature, literature, and became a fighter of bullies.

Meanwhile, Claire loved being a mother, a grandmother, and, finally, a great-grandmother. She was ever-faithful to her beloved Red Sox, a bond forged even before the Impossible Dream year (1967), and later to the Patriots. Other than an annual vacation from her two jobs when she visited Cape Cod, Claire remained a humble homebody. She was content with that. More than anything, Claire wanted children around. You can say she was a success.

A young Claire, with her daughters, from long ago.

Claire, the third oldest, was the kindest of the nine siblings. She joins my brother Stephen in the afterlife, leaving seven of us behind.

(Stephen, ironically, died here in Truro. His heart gave out when he was the age I am now. He had lived on the Outer Cape for decades.)

I’m stocked up for wintering.

Broccoli sprouts on the first night. In five days, the jar will be filled with lively, heart-healthy greens.

In the final days before Christmas, I developed a sore throat, and then came the tossed lower back. I felt exhausted. Things were not looking promising. It was as if all the stresses of 2025 followed us here to the quietest corner of Cape Cod.

But I get the importance of the sacred and what would mean the most to me for the Christmas season. You see, from the moment we met a fellow and his dog on the trails here, and he exclaimed that they could not get enough of a specific trail, yet he would never “be caught dead there after nightfall,” I knew where Christmas Eve would find us.

As a solitary, one learns how to create sacred and hold moments. This has always been the case at Christmas.

We would wait for sunset, grab my headlamps, and enter the witchy woods where coyotes howl, haunt, and hunt.

People fear coyotes far too much; even those coyotes here on the Cape, which are at least twice the size and far more aggressive than those we encounter in the West. It’s due to the way they interbred with Canadian wolves when they migrated toward the northeast.

We had these larger coyotes in the White Mountains, too, but not to the same extent as here around the Cape Cod National Seashore.

A hundred years ago, writer Henry Beston built his outermost house in the dunes three towns south of Truro. He spent most of the next two years there and wrote about his experiences among the wildest edges of the Outer Cape. In his book, he offered his observation about wild animals.

We need another and a wiser and perhaps a more mystical concept of animals. Remote from universal nature, and living by complicated artifice, man in civilization surveys the creature through the glass of his knowledge and sees thereby a feather magnified and the whole image in distortion. We patronize them for their incompleteness, for their tragic fate of having taken form so far below ourselves. And therein we err, and greatly err. For the animal shall not be measured by man. In a world older and more complete than ours, they move finished and complete, gifted with extensions of the senses we have lost or never attained, living by voices we shall never hear. They are not brethren, they are not underlings; they are other nations, caught with ourselves in the net of life and time, fellow prisoners of the splendour and travail of the earth.

Coyotes weren’t on Cape Cod back then. They are shockingly new residents to this famous flexed reach of land. But much of what Henry Beston writes about the Wilds fits coyotes. I am drawn to them as much as I am to beavers, bears, cougars, bison, and javelinas. It’s their primal mystery, and, unlike what Beston wrote, I do recognize them as brethren; as fellow mortals.

And so it was on a drizzly, windy, cold, and raw Christmas Eve day, we waited for darkness to fall. We drove to the trail that fellow warned us away from, and I donned a headlamp as we entered the shadowy tunnel of reaching trees. On the ride to the trail, small snowflakes lazily melted on the HMS Beagle’s windshield. Snow on Christmas Eve, no matter how faint and slight, is a gift.

From the moment we began walking, the wind howled. It wound itself around the bent trees and whispered between the crooked fingers. It slithered and crawled around our bodies. It nipped and bit. Stronger gusts stung my cheeks, and my eyes watered.

Samwise and Emily led the way, but with enough restraint to remain close.

The temperature seemed to plunge. I raised my hood and zipped the collar of my fleece to the top. The wind mocked us, and with its cries and sighs, causing Samwise and Emily to look around and stare into the darkest reaches beyond the beam of my headlamp.

At the half-mile mark, a real snowfall began. The flakes were fat, and the wind pushed them sideways. We walked into them as we moved up a hill, and when we turned to follow the raised rim above the kettle pond, the snow came from our left. With the wind and cold and all that snow, we felt feral and fierce. More than once, I roared back with my own bellow. It was like Walt Whitman described:

“I too am not a bit tamed, I too am untranslatable,

I sound my barbaric yawp over the roofs of the world.”

This is why I am passionate about walking in the margins. Society was less than a mile away with its warm, glowing houses and Christmas lights, but we were, at least for a small slice of time, as wild as the coyotes we sought.

Two miles in, we cut across some dunes. The wind dropped, and now the snow was falling heavily straight down upon us. Samwise gave a warning grumble. Emily followed suit. And there, beyond those fat white flakes, floating in the darkness, were three sets of glowing eyes reflected in my headlamp’s beam. They disappeared, and soon they let forth their own ghostly howls. It was deeper and richer, less airy than those we’ve heard from the coyotes in the Sonoran Desert. On another dune, two sets of eyes reappeared. The third pair of eyes reappeared where we’d first seen them. Another howl came from the woods behind us. I pointed my beam in that direction, but saw nothing. Then a flash of fur cut across the light, and it caught the gray bodies of two coyotes.

Samwise was eager to give chase, but he knew to remain where he was. His body seemed to swell as he stood firm on his legs. Emily positioned herself between Samwise and me. More howls pierced the night. These were from dunes closer to the witch forest.

I could not contain a burst of joyous laughter followed by a jolly “Merry Christmas!”

This is what I wished for, it’s what I dreamed of before our move.

When I laughed, Sam and Emi turned to me playfully. I tossed them treats and ruffled their ears.

More howls from the forest. The coyote numbers were not growing. But they moved about us, mostly out of sight. I guessed there to be five or six.

When we returned the way we’d come, I knew we were walking directly toward where we had seen two of them minutes earlier.

The snow continued to fall, and without the wind, it carried that familiar soft sound we northerners know well.

We heard howls and yips around us for the next mile through the woods. We saw glowing eyes a few more times.

“Take long walks in stormy weather or through deep snows in the fields and woods, if you would keep your spirits up. Deal with brute nature. Be cold and hungry and weary.” ~ Henry David Thoreau

During the last mile, it was just the three of us coated in snow that kept falling.

The only sound was that nostalgic crunch of snow beneath my shoes.

I said prayers for Claire, entertained our childhood together, and recounted our final conversation a few weeks back. Claire was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer 18 months ago. None of us believed she’d last this long. But she lived to see her daughter, Maureen, get married. She had a full season watching the Red Sox make the playoffs, which meant everything. And in the end, she died during the Christmas season, her favorite. She was surrounded by those she loved most, her collection of Santas, and by so many Christmas lights.

If there is such a thing as a good death, this was one. Still, it is those who remember the dead that feel the pain. Even if we are no longer as close as we once were, all those cherished yesteryears seem to vanish. All of that innocence gone.

Give a gift subscription

Emily & Samwise on one of Mary Oliver’s favorite trails.

My first pie here — apple. Baked on Christmas Day.

No matter how old I get, this is what the night woods feel like. The artist is Sally Lambert.