A Return to the Trails

A sublime saunter at the distant reaches of Cape Cod National Seashore
Tom Ryan
Mar 12, 2026
First came the deep snowstorms, leaving two feet of heavy snow. It was followed by frigid temperatures, which kept the snow around. Eventually, the blizzard blew across the Outer Cape with hurricane-force winds. Along with more snow, trees were felled across the region, and we lost power for a few days.

In this highly unusual winter along Thoreau’s Great Beach and Beston’s Outermost dunes, we were kept from walking the trails since the day after we met the fox vixen. It was the bitterly cold afternoon when we ducked out of the raw, skin-biting winds and shared apricity with her. The Cape’s first immobilizing snow came that next day. It was followed by eight more inches two days later.

