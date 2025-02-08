All photos in this post are from today’s hike, other than the sole photo from Hunter Canyon.

After two days of ice, rough self-massage, and rest, we returned to the trails today. That’s par for the course for my tendons; forty-eight hours usually is sufficient. This coincided nicely with Samwise’s prescribed rest. Now that he’s nine, we take a gentle day each week. This time, he had an extra twenty-four hours.

We were back on one of our favorite Moab trails, climbed to the plateau, and made two scenic loops. By the time we were done, my tendons still felt good, even after some pitching and tilting on the rocks. That portends well for the coming days.