It’s quiet and still here this morning. Samwise and Emily are at Tracy’s getting groomed. While they are gone, I’m washing bedding, vacuuming, and mopping floors. They are groomed six times a year, and though the hours they are away are brief, it feels surreal since we are never apart from each other.

Yesterday’s rainstorm, a fine soaking, had us in the kitchen, at my writing desk, reading, and napping together in bed. It was an all-day affair that was productive in the best ways: I made soup, baked muffins, filled a couple of orders of cornbread, and penned letters to friends. These are some of my favorite tools to fend off a noisy, harried, and hurried world.