A Return to Happiness
Letters, stamps, quotes, and hearts
It’s quiet and still here this morning. Samwise and Emily are at Tracy’s getting groomed. While they are gone, I’m washing bedding, vacuuming, and mopping floors. They are groomed six times a year, and though the hours they are away are brief, it feels surreal since we are never apart from each other.
Yesterday’s rainstorm, a fine soaking, had us in the kitchen, at my writing desk, reading, and napping together in bed. It was an all-day affair that was productive in the best ways: I made soup, baked muffins, filled a couple of orders of cornbread, and penned letters to friends. These are some of my favorite tools to fend off a noisy, harried, and hurried world.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Tom Ryan, Authorto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.