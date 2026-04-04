Tom Ryan, Author

Tom Ryan, Author

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Mary Bromilow's avatar
Mary Bromilow
2d

“What do they know of England who only England know” is Rudyard Kipling’s quote in the same vein as Mark Twain. You are blessed in the US to have so many cultures and landscapes to explore. I love that you share and that people like me in Scotland can feel and see those places with you.

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MENDY ROMO's avatar
MENDY ROMO
2d

I have never been to most of these places!! Can't wait to share the journey with you three. Your words always soothe my soul and give hope.

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