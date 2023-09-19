A Quick Samwise & Emily Health Update

Yesterday’s cool rain left many of the trails flooded.

For those who have been asking (or wondering) about Emily’s health after our scare this summer, she is doing well.

Like Samwise, she has a slight tear in one of her front legs. And as long as she gets the equivalent of a dog version of one Tylenol twice a day (with meals), there is no limp when she first gets up in the morning.

Samwise and Emily have no problems with walking or hiking, nor do they limp after long treks. And now that the cooler and drier season has arrived, we’re picking up our mileage after a rough climate change summer.

There is nothing else to report, which is grand. But whenever I encounter a reader, they ask how Emily is doing. So, there you have it.

We look forward to a pleasant fall hiking season and four months of intense trekking and beach walking across America, beginning New Year’s Day when we launch the Great American Dead Writer’s Society Tour of 2024.

Nothing is better than autumn in northern New England, but I will admit that winter in the deserts of the Southwest is pretty darn special. How blessed we are to go from the palettes of this season in New Hampshire to the vast horizons of New Mexico, Arizona, and southern Utah.

The three of us are fortunate—to borrow from Annie Dillard—to be fugitives and vagabonds, sojourners seeking signs.

Emi & Sam exploring the Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness Area in New Mexico.

(It’s a two-for-one post day. This morning’s A Return to Happiness (click here) was sent to paid subscribers, while this update is for all our readers.)

Today’s Atticus memory

Atticus and I stopped keeping count of summits after the first three years of intense hiking. I have no clue how many mountains we actually climbed. We went from supreme peak baggers to happy adventurers. It was a good transition, setting up Sam and Emi’s lives as explorers with less of an agenda. We like to move, sit in nature, and meditate on peaks and ledges. That’s a full life right there.

“I think it is historically, and maybe in the very nature of poetry itself, a major part of the poet's work to be a spokesman for nature, for life itself. To be a spokesman for the non-human aspects of life, other life forms, wilderness.”

~ Gary Snyder

