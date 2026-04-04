Everything old is new again. That’s how our annual Great American Road Trip feels this time around. Shifting from a winter-spring timeline to a June-September one changes a great deal of our upcoming coddiwomple.

Samwise, Emily, and I will visit places that winter snows have blocked, while enjoying summer’s colors. Destinations formerly locked await us. Crater Lake National Park, anyone?

Even our publishing schedule changes. When we are on the road, paid subscribers’ online letters and ‘postcards’ go from 12 to 15 per month, up to 20. As a free subscriber, instead of 2 emails, you’ll receive a third. There are more stories to tell, personalities to interview, and scenery to capture.

There is a thrill that comes with launching into the vagaries of an odyssey. Those who travel understand that once you leave home, anything can happen, no matter how set the itinerary.

The storyteller in me loves forever-changing narratives.

We look forward to having you along for the trip. Are your bags packed?

Onward, by all means,

Tom (Samwise & Emily)

“Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one's lifetime.”

― Mark Twain, The Innocents Abroad

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The vintage USPS stamps I use on daily correspondence hint at possible summer stops. Click to enlarge.

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