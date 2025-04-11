We are in Idaho for one reason—to return to Hemingway’s Ketchum grave. Those of you who were with us last year will remember our pilgrimage to the cemetery.

Why are we back? Because my education never ends.

I am more fascinated by Hemingway’s life than his writing. He’s a literary Forest Gump: between 1910 and his death in 1961, he crossed paths with some of the most interesting people. He also burned almost every one of them.

Of course, we visited his Key West haunting grounds in December, where I played with his six-toed cats. But I've learned a great deal in all my reading since last year’s stop at his grave.

We have a busy day ahead of us, but a long read is coming on the Hemingway backstories that brought us to this mountain town.

However, for now, here are some additional teases. Yesterday, we crossed a time zone; today, we’ll cross a time zone again. Tomorrow, we’ll be at a new (to us) national park. That will begin six days in national parks.

In other words, buckle up. It’s going…