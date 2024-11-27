I enjoy reading about rituals and traditions. They often ground us to the here and now—and link us to the past. And nowhere do they appear in these rapidly changing times more than during holidays.

What will your Thanksgiving table look like? Do you focus on one big meal or spread it out throughout the day—a traditional breakfast, midday feast, something light at night?

I’m sure everyone would love to hear about your favorite Thanksgiving meals and what you remember from years gone by. Have things changed in the way you eat?

For instance, I loved the whole meal—the turkey, stuffing, and cranberry sauce—first and foremost, but I also enjoyed the sides. It was probably the only day of the year we ate squash as kids. And then there were the pies—so many pies!

A treasured childhood memory was having bowls of nuts out with an old-fashioned metal nutcracker and dates stuffed with walnuts and then rolled in powdered sugar before the feast.

The turkey sandwiches in the days to come, and turkey ste…