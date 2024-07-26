Yesterday morning—Samwise grounds himself as an observer while Emily is in her beloved water.

Thank you for your enthusiastic responses to the monthly “What Are You Reading?” question. Your participation and shared love for books bring joy to this community.

Years ago, when I was living with a lover in Newburyport, she wanted to buy a house. So off we went shopping for some. She did the responsible things—inspecting attics, cellars, wiring, appliances, septic, and windows. I, on the other hand, often stayed behind to look at the books they had collected.

I have another question for you. It is about mornings and how you ground yourself. For instance, my best days begin with three practices that anchor me in well-being. Morning correspondence is my daily bread. It gathers my mind, allows me to dance with those I like and love even in my monastic life, and nurtures my writing.

Today’s correspondence is ready for Keith & Mike at the Jackson post office.

Another is our morning saunters through the woods, along streams, and up and down our verdant hills. As Emerson once wrote about Thoreau, my writing is tied to my feet. So is much of my soul.

The third is to begin my day with healthy eating. Usually, it is oatmeal with ground flax seeds, a kiss of maple syrup, a sprinkle of cinnamon, some amla powder, and a mountain of berries.

That is my best way to begin a day, especially at home.

Now, I'm curious about your routines. When you're at your best, what practices do you follow to ground yourself and set the tone for the day? I'd love to hear about your rituals that put you in the “right” place.