A Question about Mail

Not counting Christmas, Hanukkah, or birthday cards, when was the last time someone mailed you a letter, note, or greeting card?

I am a bit of a card fiend (well, maybe not the “bit part”) and often order from any number of artists. The video is of a collection recently sent by Vermont artist Shawn Braley (his website). No one captures the whimsy of New England’s seasons like Shawn. (Music in the video is Ministry of Magic by Alexandre Desplat.)