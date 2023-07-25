If all goes as planned, we'll be on a mountaintop when this is delivered to your inbox. We've not been up high too often since returning home, and it feels good knowing we'll be looking out over the valleys and across at other peaks as dusk settles on the White Mountains.

We almost always hike alone, but tonight, we are taking a friend someplace she's never been. How splendid it will be to sit under the stars as the sun closes her eyes and raises her dreams.

Little did I know that in planning this hike, I'd soon be planning another.

On Friday, I received an email from a reader I did not know was a subscriber. The reader asked Samwise, Emily, and me to take him up a mountain.

Now usually, I'd quickly delete the email and block the sender since we are all about that quiet life of three. But I was intrigued.

I told the fellow to call me.

Thirty minutes later, the phone rang. I recognized the voice immediately from the national news shows.

Let me backtrack here.

A funny thing happened when we we…