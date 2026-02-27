Back to the beach after too many days away.

In what feels like divine matchmaking, this morning’s early golden light is matched by Strauss’s on the Blue Danube, Op. 314. Looking out at the trees, valley, and the ridge, each tree is tipped with glowing hope. That’s how it feels throughout Cape Cod as power returns in sporadic patches here and there. We, of course, were blessed by a quick renewal of power, but there are still some who are waiting.

Our friend Gail, who lives four towns down the forearm of this curious reach of geography, with her husband, was still waiting yesterday. They are a decade older than I, and I worried about Gail’s flagging spirits. She’s a giver, a fixer, and a friendly heart, always there for others.