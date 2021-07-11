A Perfect Slice of Summer

After two months of too many bugs, temperatures too hot, after this week of rain, the clouds eased away, and the sky was scrubbed blue today. During our morning walk, with the forest still wet, and the air cool, the birds were joyous in song. Chipmunks and squirrels made up for lost scurrying. We saw three deer pondering us from the far side of the Saco…
© 2021 Tom Ryan. See privacy, terms and information collection noticePublish on Substack
Tom Ryan, Author is on Substack – the place for independent writing