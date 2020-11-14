A November Note

It finally feels and smells like November the last two days. A week’s worth of balmy weather was a delight, but it did not fit what we know about our eleventh month. In 2019, it was bracingly cold—brutally so at times. The year before seemed just as frigid.

Yesterday, the temperatures dropped and brooding clouds hung low over the mountaintops. There was a return of that old, familiar rawness. This morning, though, the clouds fled, at least for a while, and brisk winds buffeted us during our forest miles, leaving aged trees creaking and groaning in its wake. A striking blue sky watched over us and we were bathed in a hopeful dance of golden light and stretched shadows.

Even hours later, now that the clouds have returned and wayward snowflakes lazily drift down through the bare birch and skinny beech, it does not feel like winter is upon us—even though it is. The woods are charmingly haunting—bare and bony. Branches clatter like dancing skeletons.

I spent time in the kitchen making a lentil soup, and a batch of homemade cranberry sauce, and packing away summer clothes. Sprinkled throughout the day I reached out to some I care about to talk about the recent Covid numbers. Everyone I chatted with has decided to bypass their typical Thanksgiving gatherings. Tis a year to begin some new traditions. Or at least one where we respect the unknown.

While there is much still to learn, we know more than we did in March and April. It’s not like we weren’t warned the infection rate and the deaths would spiral upward toward the end of the year. Oregon and New Mexico smartly shut down for two weeks. Other states are sure to follow.

Never has it been as affirming to be a solitary who enjoys the company of woodlands and four-leggeds to society. The most difficult aspects about the pandemic for this introvert is watching others suffer, while too many show little concern or empathy.

As I write you, the wind sighs and howls just outside like ghosts determined not to be forgotten. Samwise interrupts his snores and occasional snorts with a grumble or growl when the windows rattle. Emily is sleeping intently. She’s a drunken-heavy on my foot.

Our hobbit hole smells of pine, since I picked up a wreath yesterday. Pine, along with that intoxicating autumn brew of sliced apples, cinnamon sticks, cloves, and orange peels simmering in a pot on the stove.

This combination of scents, married with the wind song, the earlier sunset, the darkness outside our 5:00 p.m. windows, and the strains of Billie Holiday carry me back to my childhood. This time of year always does. Rarely, with everything I know of these days, do I get to feel cozy and safe like I did as a boy. In this nostalgic embrace, I am both nine and fifty-nine on this November evening.

It’s time to put the tea kettle on the stove, grab some frozen marrow bones for Sam and Em gnaw on, and pick up where I left off in Anthony Horowitz’s latest, The Moonstone Murders. I’m late to Horowitz’s work, and. It typically into mysteries, but I have become a fan of storytelling.

Thanks for being here. I appreciate it. I hope your weekend has been enjoyable so far, and that you stay safe.

Onward, by all means, y’all.