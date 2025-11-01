It is a cold day, a raw day, a turn on the heat, and a make-soup-from-scratch day. It is a November day.

When we walked at the pond this morning, the clouds were heavy and gray. The trees, suddenly bare. It was as if someone had flipped a switch, and we were immediately into the eleventh month.

The clocks will change tonight. That means our mornings will become brighter — at least for a while — and all will be dark by 4:30 pm or so.

Here in the mountains, the gloom begins even earlier, though, as the sleepy sun falls behind the western hills an hour before sunset.

Truro in the off-season is about as Olde New England as you can get.

I find that to be romantic. We’ll split our twice-daily walks

between the beaches along the Cape Cod National Seashore and

the scrubby pines of the forested trails. Then there will be those quick

escapes to our local graveyard, which feels cozy and bewitched.

As I’ve aged, what I’ve learned through our winter travels is that cold temperatures don’t bother me, but the lack of light does. When we travel through the Deep South or through the Southwest, I’m impressed by the light, but no place has more bewitching light than the Outer Cape.

Where we are moving does not have much more daylight, but it offers a different kind. It feels more luminous, more soul-illuminating. It is enchanted and hopeful, especially in these darkening times.

That’s why visual artists, authors, and poets have been drawn to Wellfleet, Truro, and Provincetown for more than a hundred years. It’s one of the reasons we are drawn there. We yearn for light.

A post I shared eight years and one week ago about our first meeting with Emily Binx Hawthorne. She was 6 months old.

Yes, we’ll be battered by frozen winds whipping across the Atlantic and Cape Cod Bay, and we’ll shiver as we lean into gusts that will slow our strides. But that light, that light, that glorious light!

This is our final month here in Jackson, and it’s a good time to get back to basics and talk about what lies ahead.

We will begin renting the cottage on November 15, but we won’t move in until December 1. This will allow us a couple of trips to transport the little we are taking along. (More on that in a future letter.)

It will be a winter and spring unlike any we’ve ever experienced. First off, the 21,000-mile coddiwomples of past winter-springs will cease. Our road trips will instead begin around June 15. They will last until mid-September. As always, we’ll head West.

We’ll plant ourselves in Kanab for six to eight weeks and stitch together intriguing routes to get there and back to Truro. Kanab offers a base for hitting various favored spots throughout the Southwest.

While on the Outer Cape, the travel bug will surely nip and tease us come mid-winter, and I envision a shorter trip or two down into the Deep South or along the Atlantic Coast.

Although we intend to make Truro our home base—at least for two years, we’ll always be inspired by wanderlust.

As our lives go through drastic changes, I’m looking forward to new adventures, fresh discoveries, and unfamiliar landscapes. We’re trading bears for seals, mountains and valleys for giant dunes, scrubby woodlands, and vast beaches.

We are blessed to explore and to write about this new world. It feels as wondrous as a dream, and I’ve never been more excited about a move.

Where we used to scale mountains to be closer to ribald full moons, we’ll now haunt beaches like wandering spirits on beaches where we are the only non-wild souls for miles beneath a breaching full moon climbing from the depths of the sea.

I believe the next letters for paying subscribers will be about two powerful goodbyes to folks we care about, and the answer to the most asked question of the past few weeks: “What are you doing with your storied writing desk? Will it make the trip to Cape Cod with you three?”

This move is good for our souls, and it will be renewing for my writing as we explore and discover a new hometown.

Onward, dear reader, by all means.

Early morning today at Thorne Pond.

Twenty minutes south, there remain some shades of yellow behind North Conway’s PetSmart. (Scroll below the Frost poem for more photos.

Our November Guest

by Robert Frost



My sorrow, when she’s here with me,

Thinks these dark days of autumn rain

Are beautiful as days can be;

She loves the bare, the withered tree;

She walks the sodden pasture lane.

Her pleasure will not let me stay.

She talks and I am fain to list:

She’s glad the birds are gone away,

She’s glad her simple worsted grey

Is silver now with clinging mist.

The desolate, deserted trees,

The faded earth, the heavy sky,

The beauties she so truly sees,

She thinks I have no eye for these,

And vexes me for reason why.

Not yesterday I learned to know

The love of bare November days

Before the coming of the snow,

But it were vain to tell her so,

And they are better for her praise.

