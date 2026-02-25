My writing table on the morning of the blizzard vs. the morning after.

Throughout yesterday, reports said electricity could take 3 to 5 days to be restored. As in old winter hikes, I accepted the worst in my head. Five days meant we’d have enough food, but not nearly as much water as we’d need. I brought snow inside to melt for Samwise and Emily to drink.

It also meant I’d be dressing in layers, like on a winter hike, but with less movement. And while I had been charging my phone inside the HMS Beagle, my gas tank was not going to keep up that pace, and we’d soon be without communication to the outside world.

By closing the heavy drapes at sunset, our indoor overnight temperature only dropped to 51 degrees. Not bad, especially since I set it to 55 when we sleep. Opening the drapes for the day’s sunlight raised the temperature to 54. That was working for us, but I put on a winter hat to retain body heat anyway.

