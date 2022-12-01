Atticus on our first Franconia Ridge winter hike. It was a horrifying day, but he moved through the winds and ice and snow as only he could. I followed, not knowing how he did it.

I’ve been a MICROspikes hiker since they arrived on the scene, but I’m now a Hillsound covert. They were put to the test on a recent night climb through crusty snow and ice up the dual peaks of Stanton and Pickering. You’ve heard me mention this route before. It’s become a favorite after-hours autumn/winter trek as of late. Usually, it’s under a full moon, but during this most recent outing.

There are several steep pitches during the first mile approaching the cliffs below the Stanton summit. The views east to Mount Kearsage and south to Attitash and the ski slopes are dramatic at any time, but under the stars, they can seem otherwordly. The lights of valley homes and streetlights gave a warm glow. Meanwhile, the ski slopes on Attitash and Bear Peak, which are now white, offer a haunting blue hue.

