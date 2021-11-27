A Night Hike to Mountaintop Magic

Comment 32Share

It’s one of those fall to winter days when the wind is whipping, and the wind chill is driven twenty degrees colder. A fine day stay put with the heat on, candles flickering, Mozart playing, and soup on the stove. Samwise and Emily are busy gnawing old marrow bones that have been refilled with peanut butter and frozen. They’ve received half a foot of sn…

This post is for paid subscribers