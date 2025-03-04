Resting up on Sunday. After yesterday's grooming at Petco, they don’t look as scruffy and dusty. (We won’t talk about the Las Vegas price!)

Here’s a quick look back while asking for your responses. Also, another look forward. We’ll be in California through April 3, and I’m excited about spring and the lush green hills and flowing waters.



One of the best things about these long trips is stockpiling stories. It is impossible to keep up with all our experiences as they happen, so gathering stories gives good grist for the months we’ll be home. That makes these long trips the gift that keeps giving. I find comfort in knowing I will continue writing stories about people and places across America. Putting words to experiences memorializes them, and that’s more important to me on this coddiwomple than our other cross-country odyssey. That has to do with age—particularly Samwise’s age. He’s nine now, and I go to lengths to offer him a continued rewarding life while also limiting the intensity of our hikes.

Life moves fast, and while Sam is doing very well and showing no ill signs, I’m always aware and doing our collective sums. He’s not what he used to be, but Sam is still brimming with life. However, I know nothing lasts forever.

There’s still much to revisit over the past three months and another two months ahead of us. Life is good, no matter how crazy the times are.

Here are a few of my favorite photos from the trip. Take a look and let me know which is your favorite.

Our March Fundraiser benefits Kanab’s extraordinary Best Friends Animal Society. From now through Thursday, all regular annual subscriptions (including gift subscriptions) are a rare 25% off. We only run this discounted price for annual subscriptions once a year. So, if you are thinking of uplifting a friend during troubling times, now is a good time to share the beauty of our country with them. Not only will you be giving yourself or a friend stories and photos for the next year, but you’ll also be contributing to one of the best animal rescues in the world.

We visited Best Friends Animal Sanctuary last week during our visit to Kanab.

The winning photo of this poll will be sent to one person taking advantage of this sale. The winner’s name will be randomly drawn.

Chiricahua Sunset

Canyon de Chelly cliff walking.

Rainbow rocks in the Grand Canyon

Bryce Canyon Snowy Hoodoos

Valley of Fire sunrise

