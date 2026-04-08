Tom Ryan, Author

Tom Ryan, Author

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Joseph/Joanne Grdinich's avatar
Joseph/Joanne Grdinich
21h

Hi Tom, Samwise & Miss Emily, we have visited several, but Yosemite was magnificent! Yellowstone is on the bucket list, health permitting.

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Cathy McMillan Hall's avatar
Cathy McMillan Hall
1d

Glacier is one that photos I have seen are so beautiful and magical. Would love to see it up close and personal sometime.

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