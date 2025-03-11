Good evening.

It is always the goal of these trips to write with wonder, kindness, and peace about nature and experiences. I do this from pockets of ecstatic solitude, far away from the comfortable habits of home. The best way I can express this is it’s a kind of pilgrimage where three homebodies take to the open road and skitter about freely—and mostly anonymously.

Alas, I find myself a bit off-kilter due to our stalker. I feel hunted, disrespected, and even soul-injured and offended. I’m doing my best to get around this, but it’s been a nightmare, especially compared to the peace we have found and expected in Morro Bay.

Over the last three days, we’ve encountered this individual three times.

I spend much of our time out and about, looking out for her or her car. It has thrown everything out of balance and made me question the rest of our trip. It has undoubtedly changed the tone of this year’s adventure and has me wondering if this is our last trek to the West.

We have been stalked i…