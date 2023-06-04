Good morning, and welcome to the first letter posted only to those who hold Founders subscriptions. This is the first year I'll add this as a perk, and you'll receive one or two exclusive monthly posts. I'll share snippets of my upcoming book, but mostly I'll send you writing I may not wish to share with thousands.

Today, I'm taking you to California's scenic Central Coast—Morro Bay. For those who haven't been, it's as close to an old New England fishing village as you will ever see outside this region. And so far, most locals have been able to hold onto their homes.

I'm in love with the quaintness, the socioeconomic diversity, the hills rising above the sea, the playful sea otters floating among the docked fishing boats, and the barking, laughing sea lions.

We rent a small surf shack ten yards behind the owners' home. Fred's an aging townie who continues surfing even as back tells him not to, while Olga is from Russia and is a passionate gardener. They share their home with two mischi…