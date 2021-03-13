A Morning of Two Birthdays and Five Rainbows

Rainbow over the Saguaro forest.

It's a rare afternoon. I am alone while Emily and Samwise are at the groomers. These are the only times we are away from each other, not counting when they stay in the car, and I run into a store. It's foreign not having them by my side.

Goodness knows, however, that they were overdue for a good bath and clip. The last was in December before we left home. My friends have been rolling around in desert dust from Farmington to Moab to Kanab and Tucson. I may not recognize them when I pick them up in a couple of hours.

The dusty duo.

It's cool, barely sixty. In the shade of the porch, it feels less than that, but the breeze is a delight. The air is pure and scrubbed clean.

This morning, we were treated to a light rain shower during our morning ramble of six miles. How refreshing it was to soak in the scent of creosote, see the cacti's green come to life, to feel spring's wet and loving kiss.

Crepuscular rays mark a dual birthday.

Halfway through our trek, I looked back toward the mountains, and there was a rainbow. I stopped, took some photos, and we pushed on. When I looked back, it was gone. But another rainbow appeared elsewhere, and still another. There were a total of five by the time we finished our morning miles.

We may only be pilgrims passing through the winter desert, but even I know how rare rain is here.

While traversing a ridge lined by prickly pear cacti, my right side was soaked while my left was bone dry. We were walking under the knife-edge of the spritely storm, and it felt grand. I hooted and hollered in celebration, and when Samwise and Emily ran to me, they wanted to play. I picked up Emily, swung her around while hugging her back to my chest, and shouted, "Happy birthday, Emi! You turned four today! What an eventful life!"

Ms. Emily Binx Hawthorne turned four today.

Samwise jumped up to join in the celebration. Tongues were out, eyes flashing, white teeth gleaming.

Now the three of us are not big into the birthday thing. Each day, especially during our coddiwomple, is truly a gift. We're a curious pack made up of a man who wasn't supposed to live; a street dog who was on death row with less than 24 hours to live in a Texarkana kill shelter; and the third was with a foster family when she was only five-weeks-old.

Give a gift subscription

During our morning walks, my prayers are not structured. I tend to follow basic guidelines. I confess my sins, talk to God about my shortcomings, pray for five people I love (the list changes daily), and five people I don't. Most importantly, I end by offering prayers of gratitude for this life, for the union of these three intertwined souls who have formed a family bonded by friendship.

I was finishing today's adlib prayer session; I took note of this day, March 12, and what it means to me when I saw the first of the rainbows.

Not only is it Emily's birthday, it was also Atticus's birthday. He was born the same day as his breeder, Paige Foster. If you read Following Atticus, you'll know she had a bond with Atticus unlike any of the other dogs she'd helped bring into this world. For he was the rare only puppy in his litter when there were supposed to be three. He was also born on Paige's birthday, and he was the only puppy she did not want to give up. As the story goes, she sat in her pickup truck in the airport parking lot after shipping an eight-week-old Atticus to a Massachusetts man she'd never met but believed needed the magic that little fellow had to give more than she did.

Share

Paige had an impossible life, lived in an abusive relationship, and there was something about that lone puppy that made her feel whole. And yet, there he was on his way to me.

On Pine Mountain.

I often think that's part of what blessed Atticus and made him so singular. He was sent through sacrifice to help a fellow 1,800 miles away when Paige needed him.

Atti and I taught each other right until the end, when he passed away in my arms, fourteen years to the weekend I first held him. What we learned together went into my relationship with Will, then Samwise, and finally Emily.

As I looked at each of the five appearing rainbows this morning, I thought, "I see you and know you've been gone for five years, but you are forever a part of me. You're a part of Samwise Atticus Passaconaway, and you are even in Emily Binx Hawthorne."

That made me say another prayer for dear Atticus, the gift he was, the gifts he brought to my life, and those he continues to bestow.

The three of us lead a rambling and rolling life, but now and again, Atti stops by to say hello.

How can I not smile when I think of my friend?

Winter champions on Mount Jefferson.

Perhaps this morning's rainbows were him smiling at me, too.

A barrel cactus leans back to take in the rainbow.

Thank you for the thoughtful comments on the three posts this week. I enjoyed reading the responses.

Two posts coming up will be about our visit to the Grand Canyon, and stops in Flagstaff and Sedona on the way to Tucson.