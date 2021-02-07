A Morning in Bryce Canyon National Park

A desert wind as old as time is sighing across the backyard. Judging by the way Emily's nose is up and twisting to the vagaries, it has stories to tell. To Samwise, who is laying on his side on the red earth, bathing in the sun, the wind carries lullabies.

The three of us are happy here. I am enchanted with the coarse and colorful landscape and the infinite sky. Goodness knows, however, I would never, could never live here. I'd miss the mountain greenery of northern New England, and all three of us would surely wilt in the summer heat, no matter how dry. But February in southern Utah could very well turn into a "same time next year" love affair. It feels that way now. I am enchanted.

The thermometer started out shivering at 21 degrees this morning, but now it's stretching to touch 60. It's been like that every day of our first week here. To someone from New Hampshire, it's downright luxuriant.

While I miss the ravens of Moab, we are welcomed by the local deer. Two make the neighborhood rounds just before the sun sets behind the Vermillion Cliffs out back. They often come near the windows and peer in at us. At the blue hour, just before dawn, when we drive off toward one of the trailheads, they can be seen sauntering through the slumbering neighborhood.

At the one trail we frequent most mornings, we nearly always encounter a trio of deer. They are on the path, consistently walking in our direction, until they see us, at least. Then they gracefully climb the red rabble of the cliff face until they reach the ridge. I'm not sure why they do this, but they stop going in the general direction they were headed. Instead, they double back and mirror our walk, always a hundred yards above us. We spend the next half hour looking up at them while they look down upon us.

This particular trail offers us a hilly but straightforward workout of four to five miles. While there are not many peaks in the area, there is plenty of ups and downs to keep us breathing heavily, especially at this high elevation. Most of the rises are not called mountains; they are referred to as mesas or buttes, or cliffs. The trail we favor for most mornings, the one the three deer choose as well, runs around the outside of what is called Indian Dance Hall. How's that for a moniker?

Yesterday, before dawn, we drove ninety minutes to the north to visit Bryce Canyon National Park. Strangely, it isn't a canyon at all but an otherworldly natural amphitheater. Its highest point reaches above 9,000 feet, making it 4,000 more elevated than in Kanab. It was thirty degrees colder with two feet of snow on the ground. The roads were plowed, but the wind was harsh, so we had the place to ourselves when the sun rose and painted the hoodoos a brilliant orange. Oh, how we loved the solitude of what during the more temperate months is a madhouse—as most the National Parks are.

We rarely saw others, and I let Samwise and Emily off-leash, a no-no in National Parks. As the sun rose with each passing hour, the rocks' colors changed, becoming less dramatic. By 10:00 am, they were no longer a magnificent early hour fiery orange, but a muted yellow or tan.

We spent four hours in the park, driving from viewpoint to viewpoint, finding short trails to explore, and feeling like kids locked in Disneyworld with no one else around.

The Bristlecone Pine trees, twisted and enduring, impressed me. They are thousands of years old and some of the oldest living organisms on the planet. Is it any wonder I sought them out and spent quiet time with them while Samwise and Emily sniffed about?

We found a significant number of the Bristlecones where the road ended, and we walked in the snow where it was not too deep. We were shaded by the wind, warmed by the sun, while surrounded by purity and simplicity. During our retreat at the far end of the park, Emily and Samwise stopped, lifted their ears, and looked into the distance. It took my faltering hearing a bit to pick up on it, but the notes of a coyote song reached us, and I felt very much at home.

It was a lone voice, and it varied, as many coyote songs do, with a wide-ranging vocabulary. It seemed not a warning nor fearful. Whatever she was saying, I was transfixed. Since it felt as though we were her audience, we sat against a snowbank listening to her chants.

Like the wind in our backyard and the ravens' conversation in Moab, this coyote was sharing the spirit of her world with us.

Is it any wonder why when we came upon a leg trap, meant to capture (and torture) a coyote on a local trail in Kanab, I took a piece of a cottonwood tree and poked it so that it could no longer maim or kill an innocent?

We'll remain in Kanab until March 1. Our next hibernacle will be elsewhere, and that too will last for a month. Next week, we'll take a pre-dawn ride to Zion National Park. It's only forty minutes away. That will complete the circuit of visiting Utah's Mighty Five National Parks: Arches, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, Bryce Canyon, and Zion.

Give a gift subscription

While the parks are impressive, they are not made for the three of us, other than brief visits. We are mostly relegated to playing the part of windshield tourists since dogs are supposed to be leashed and only go where there is pavement. Still, we find a way to make do, to secret away from others where we won't be a bother to people or wildlife, and Samwise and Emily can move freely. It helps to visit in the winter, even more so to see the parks before anyone else is stirring.

On the way home from, we stopped in the Dixie National Forest and walked on trails with shallow snow at Red Canyon. There, Samwise and Emily could move freely without being scofflaws. There too, we heard the lone call of a coyote from our place on the rim of the canyon. It is a joy to see Sam and Em sit and take in the soul-haunting call of their wild relatives. How fortunate I am to see to their freedom and bear witness to it. This trip is for all three of us, after all. Leashes are necessary at times. I just do my best to minimize those times while maximizing their ability to feel as free as I do.

Kanab is a fine place for that. It's been a delightful chapter in this covid coddiwomple.

Thank you for being here and for reading along. This storyteller appreciates time and your support.

Coming next week: traveling in the time of Covid and what Samwise and Emily are like on the road.



Feel free to share this letter with anyone who might appreciate it.

Share