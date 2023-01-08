All photos can be enlarged by clicking on them.

This is Ava.

We encountered Ava and her two dogs while walking through the mist-shrouded ghost woods in Provincetown.

That’s not their name, but it’s how they have always felt to me. This is a place that feels rife with witchcraft and mystery. Just look at these twisted, tangled trees, looking like so many bony hands reaching up from the grave.