A Meeting in Provincetown's Witch Woods
This is Ava.
We encountered Ava and her two dogs while walking through the mist-shrouded ghost woods in Provincetown.
That’s not their name, but it’s how they have always felt to me. This is a place that feels rife with witchcraft and mystery. Just look at these twisted, tangled trees, looking like so many bony hands reaching up from the grave.
