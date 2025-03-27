One of the best aspects of writing about our travels is that stories continue to come to us, even when unexpected. There’s a long list of pieces I will not get to while we are still on the road, and they may even carry us right up until we leave New Hampshire next winter.

I keep wanting to reflect on what made our visit to Carmel so revitalizing. That was the plan for this morning--until we encountered a friendly face yesterday that we’ve sought for the past four years.

The more time I spend in Mariposa, the more I see it as one of those rare towns we’ve visited where we could live. (Even though that will never happen. But that’s a story for another day.) It has a small-town feel and an Americana quality that resonates with me.

Yesterday, we made our annual visit to the Freemont House, a clothing and shoe store on the main street. It has been operating since 1972 and has been owned by a father and his son since then.

On our first stop five years ago, I bought a pair of Teva sandals. Each …