A Little Thoreau, a Dash of Saint-Exupéry, a Pinch of Hawthorne

Thoreau at Walden in winter by Will Moses.

We were going to hike first thing today, but the sky was a gloomy gray, and I was hoping for sunshine. Instead, we took a four-mile flat walk along the Saco River. Now, however, the sun is fighting to come out to play, and it is forecasted to be brighter throughout the afternoon, so we will hike to a peak later and watch the sunset.

I enjoy an overcast day, especially this time of year. Heck, I adore rainy days from time to time. They invite me to stay in, read, make soup, and do the cozier things that make a house a home. But nothing beats sunshine on the changing foliage. The glory of the glow and emergence of autumn colors is one of those fleeting highlights I am compelled to abide by.

Like another lover of the White Mountains, Nathaniel Hawthorne—he died in Plymouth when he was only 59, wanting to see this area one last time—"I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house."

Day by day, we watch for the slightest of changes in the leaves. Green fades, slightly; one or two sugar maples flame red by the side of a pond; a birch tree's foliage hint toward a golden future—and we who love this season most of all are titillated. Then, it happens so rapidly when the change comes, and it's hard to keep up with it. Think of a kid having Disneyworld to himself to ride anything he wants, but only for the briefest of moments. That's what foliage season is like here in the White Mountains.

I tend to hurry from location to location to drink it in as if it were apple cider.

Thankfully, the metamorphosis happens north of the notches first, so we can direct ourselves up there for our hikes. Once that happens, though, it becomes a color wheel of fall hues; fiery variations of orange, red, and yellow seem almost impossible to grasp. Our eyes are surely lying to us. At times, I feel my camera is as well. I know what my eyes saw, but will people think an accurate photo is mutated by PhotoShop, something I don't use?

I often circle back to being on death's doorstep. It's part of who I am, a second birth, but with this one, I can remember it. The experience forever feeds my perspective. In the five weeks that I was in the hospital, I considered everything and everyone I would not see again. At the top of my mourning was never seeing the miracle of another October.

Two weeks ago, my brother's death was a refresher course in how short our time on this planet is. It served as a reset. You may find this strange, but I find death to be a curious comfort—nearly a friend.

Since I was a child, I've known that it goes hand-in-hand with life, just as night goes with day.

Lately, I've acted with that lesson in mind. It started with making sure those I love knew how I felt about them. Next, I took inventory of my possessions. Which of these things truly matter to me? What would I miss? What would I be better off without? Once again, I began getting rid of things.

Over the last few months, I've accumulated various framed art and prints for my walls, concentrating on Will Moses, Norman Rockwell, and some of my photographs. The drive has been to fill our walls with as many calming images as possible. Other than these, my life is an exercise at stripping away the nonessential.

You could say I'm channeling my inner De Saint-Exupéry: "In anything at all, perfection is finally attained not when there is no longer anything to add, but when there is no longer anything to take away when a body has been stripped down to its nakedness."

Yes, dear Antoine was an engineer. His worldview was shaped by his experience as a pilot. But his words go toward the simplest versions of all aspects of life. Methinks he would have enjoyed sitting down for tea with Thoreau.

Speaking of Henry, one of the Will Moses prints above my desk is HDT sitting outside his cabin at Walden in winter. It's my way of paying tribute to Henry by keeping his transcendental soul close, but also a reminder to always "Simplify, simplify."

In a world where we are told to fear missing out, I'm reminded that there is too much madness in today's society. I noted in the responses to yesterday's post (click here) when many of you shared what you are reading two books by similar titles surfaced: William J. Bernstein's The Delusions of Crowds: Why People Go Mad in Groups; and Louise Penny's latest, The Madness of Crowds.

I read the latter the day it came out, and Bernstein's latest is in my to-be-read pile.

The sentiment of the titles screams to me that little of anyone’s true hero's journey can be found by traveling the same paths the masses do. There's enlightenment in the discomfort and growth of exploring on our own.

My brother Stephen and I were not the least bit close. If anything, we were strangers who used to know one another, sharing little more than our genes and dysfunctions. But his death returned me to the dreams and innocence of childhood when I naturally believed we would always be in touch.

After weeks of conflicting emotions, this past weekend, I wrapped myself in things that center me: reading fiction and poetry, writing to friends, walking in the quiet woods with Samwise and Emily, a handful of baths with scented candles around the tub, making soup, batch cooking, doing laundry, vacuuming, cleaning out the refrigerator, and what has become a biweekly ritual—a Sunday morning trip down to Portsmouth to the new Whole Foods to pick up what I cannot always find here in the north country.

From the produce aisle at Whole Foods. There is a whole lotta life here.

One of the gifts of this life is that we can begin anew whenever we wish. While we can't outrun the scars of an imperfect past, we can use what used to be to chart the course to where we want to be.

Today, my best friend is celebrating a birthday. He's close enough to whisper in eighty's ear, and yet he's just completed what may be the best year of his life. How uncommonly inspirational. He started over, and instead of crumbling after his wife of 40 years died, he is thriving in a new love, on a new coast, brimming with gratitude and anticipation. A few years ago, I worried that his role of caretaker would be the death of him. Yet now he blossoms.

In Walden, Thoreau wrote, "What youthful philosophers and experimentalists we are! There is not one of my readers who has yet lived a whole human life."

Amen to that, Henry. There's still time left for all of us yet.

The view from Chapel Rock.

