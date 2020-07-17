A Little Mary Shelley Goes a Long Way

We are currently on the crown of the little rise in our backyard. Samwise is sitting at attention, watching the woods that lead down to the river. Emily is stretched out at my feet, a black panther looking both regal and calm, her legs splayed in a relaxed manner that belies her recent surgery. I’m in one of the Adirondack chairs by the fire pit. We simply could not stay inside this afternoon. The rain showers stopped, dark clouds drifted east, and patches of blue sky look down on us on this cool afternoon. I’m not sure it will even reach sixty degrees today. How’s that for a change?

We have taken this week to ourselves as I come to terms with the most recent news cycle. It can be overwhelming at times. Surveying those I care about, it’s clear that we’re all in the same boat in the summer of 2020. We’re exhausted by the last three and half years, and COVID-19 and the inability of this country to rally around the developing science and intelligence is depressing. To think that many make it their life’s work to spread disinformation both saddens and sickens me.

I keep returning to that Asimov quote. I know I’ve shared it before, but it continues to fit us.

“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.”

In 1995, Carl Sagan had similar beliefs in his Demon-Haunted World: Science as a Candle in the Dark, and predicted the coming of “a kind of celebration of ignorance.”

What’s a soul to keep from drowning in this sea of despair?

Author Mary Shelley suggested, “There is but one solution to the intricate riddle of life; to improve ourselves, and contribute to the happiness of others.”

These days, my goal is to improve myself and “contribute to the happiness of others.”

To that end, I’ve been spending less time on social media—none on Facebook. I’ve thrown myself into reading essays by those I admire, poetry from the lyrically gifted, and books about nutrition to further my physical reclamation, while I help Emily with hers.

Earlier in the week, a friend miraculously survived a widowmaker heart attack. Not many folks make it through one of those. That had us talking about our near-death experiences, comparing notes. His life flashed before his eyes instantly, while mine paraded on for several weeks in 2016. We both understand that now that we’ve walked that line, our view of things is forever different.

Wrestling with that anew helped me with my perspective this week, as did the good news of his unlikely survival.

Centering our lives around Emily while she recovers from cruciate surgery means both Samwise and I have been sacrificing much of what fulfills us, to make sure she does not feel abandoned. We walk less, and only once a day, and we spend more time inside with her. Not this afternoon, though. These sweetest of summer hours are a rare gift. Tomorrow we begin a ninety-something heatwave again. The windows will be closed, the air conditioner turned on, and we won’t be bathing in any chilly backyard air. But for a little while longer, we get a preview of September.

On Wednesday, Emily had an appointment with Dr. Rachael Kleidon to remove the staples from her knee. All is well. Rachael wrote, “Her incision looks like a dream! She’s so happy, wagging her tail constantly! She thinks our treats taste like garbage, though!”

Rachael’s last exclamation reaffirms what I already knew, Emily’s spunk and spirit have returned. She’s all wiggles and wags whenever I suggest we go outside, and I have to keep her from bounding to the door!

Due to COVID-19, Samwise and I were outside waiting for Emily, when Rachael sent that text out to us.

How strange it is not to be with my friends during their appointments. This is new to me. This current life is unique for all of us. I’m reminded of that each time I walk into the Jackson post office and see nearly everyone with masks on. Most days, it’s just what I’ve come to know. But every now and again it hits me, and I realize how drastically different everything is.

I do not hide from the sad fact that more than 130,000 of our country people have died. It’s impossible to do that. But I also try not to dwell on it.

Lately, to escape, I’ve been spending time in Barnstable, New Hampshire. It is the best medicine.

Wait? You’ve never heard of Barnstable?

It’s the name I’ve given my lilting little village north of the notches in the novel I’m writing. It helps to have a place like to visit each day, spending time with characters who continue to develop either on Black Wing Farm or at McGowan’s Mercantile on the town common. Barnstable is a front porch kind of place, where people know—and like (most of them anyway)—their neighbors.

One of the aspects of writing a novel is coming up with fitting names. I’m a fan of Charles Dickens, and he was the best at this. Names should mean something, after all. They should be memorable.

It is a joy to visit with characters born of my imagination, watching them go about their days. It reminds me of my years writing about provincial Newburyport, where many of the characters seemed to have stepped out of a Frank Capra script.

Between my visits to Barnstable, experimenting (and creating) healthy recipes, putting Emily through her rehabilitation exercises, and walking with Samwise each morning, I am cobbling together envelopes of communion that feed this weathered soul.

Each day I try doing a good deed for another, often a stranger. This morning’s was noting the elderly couple behind me in line at Hannaford. We were all masked, but by their eyes, you could tell they were not feeling their best. Yet they were kind, and, I’d like to think, very much in love. I say this by the way they looked at each other and whispered and touched and, dare I say, giggled.

Before paying, I asked for a $25 gift certificate. When I left, I handed them the gift card. You would have thought they’d won the lottery!

What a gift that was—to me. Twenty-five dollars was nothing compared to what it did to lift my spirits.

No, this summer is not what any of us wanted it to be. Yes, it sometimes truly sucks and pins us down to the point where we feel the world’s weight and all our worries. But there are ways out. Even if they only come in small doses for now.

I pray we will all get through this without too much more damage and death. I pray for your safety and for that of your friends and family. And I pray that there will come a day when we’ll take what we’ve learned at the darkest times, and use it to light our future.

“The weight of this sad time we must obey, Speak what we feel, not what we out to say.”~ Shakespeare

