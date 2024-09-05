It is one of those increasingly rare perfect days here in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. Chilled air in the early morning, warm in the sun and seductively cool in the shade at noon, with a hopeful breeze tickling even the larger tree boughs and sending the leaves twisting.

For the first time this year, we were able to sit in the backyard without worrying about bugs or the summer swelter.

It is the kind of weather we dream of and one of the advantages of the next six weeks here. The breeze is an additional bonus, as is the opening of schools.

We parked at one of the more popular trailheads to a 4,000-foot peak yesterday, and the Beagle was the only car. Today, ours was the only vehicle at the pond late in the morning.

Emily took advantage of the stunning weather and spent more time swimming in the Saco than usual. Typically, when we stop in summer, I often look over my shoulder to ensure no one is coming. Those days are done for now in this reclaimed quietude.