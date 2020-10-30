A Late October Escape

It’s the anxious Friday before the most embattled Election Day of our times. I figure you could use some late October New Hampshire scenes to take your mind off of next Tuesday. If only for a few minutes.

Feel free to share these with anyone who may appreciate a break from our manic news cycle.

Share

The photos are from this morning’s six-mile-trek through nearby woods.

It’s cold here. Downright wintry, as is often the case from this point of the year on. The mountaintops received snow, and our temperatures will not climb above forty today.

“It is pleasant to walk over the beds of these fresh, crisp, and rustling leaves. How beautifully they go to their graves! how gently lay themselves down and turn to mould!—painted of a thousand hues, and fit to make the beds of us living. So they troop to their last resting-place, light and frisky. They put on no weeds, but merrily they go scampering over the earth, selecting the spot, choosing a lot, ordering no iron fence, whispering all through the woods about it,--some choosing the spot where the bodies of men are mouldering beneath, and meeting them half-way.” ~ Henry David Thoreau

When we embark on our trip in early December, Covid allowing, along with the twelve written posts a month to paying subscribers, I’ll be sending out one or two posts a week like this one, comprised mostly of photos.

I know some of you are stuck at home, and were so even before the pandemic began. It’s my hope that seeing photos of the places we visit will be an escape for you, and a fine way to take you along with us over our five months away from home.

Over the next few days we’ll be escaping into the forest, taking naps, spending time in the kitchen, and reading poetry. We’ll be doing whatever we can to simplify, simplify.

Give a gift subscription

On a closing note, my friends at our local supermarket informed me there will soon be another nationwide shortage on toilet paper and paper towels, and groceries such as rice, beans, flour, yeast, sugar—everything there was a run on last winter. Please stock up soon, while kindly leaving some for others at the same time.

Peace to you all, and onward to better days, by all means.