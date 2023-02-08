Sam leads Emi through the cliff shadows.

Upon arriving in Kanab late Wednesday, we hit a wall. It was exhilarating to spend the prior weeks gallivanting around the country, sneaking in miles both short and long on paws and feet. But once we pulled up to our February home of the last three years, something shifted. We became more relaxed and began enjoying more sunsets while sitting on Coyote Point.

Kanab is fabulous, if not as electric as some of our recent stops. It overwhelms in the most comforting way. I’ve never known such vast horizons. And while it’s not been hot here the desert sun surprises.

We can walk at sunrise toward the east, the thermometer reading between 20 and 30 degrees, yet I soon have to remove my hat and gloves and unzip my sweater.