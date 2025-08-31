Such a morning! The air was chilly, clear, and dry with a kiss of autumn. Samwise loves this weather and led nearly the entire six miles.

Yes, six miles!

It was the longest walk of our spring and summer combined. We moved easily, and while not swiftly, that time will come soon enough.

It was such a rough summer that it drove us to seek a new home outside of northern New England.

Enthusiasm engulfed our tiny pack. At unpredictable moments, Emily dashed forward in joy, like a colt seeking to eat the wind.